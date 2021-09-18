Football Roundup — Gunter blasts Pilot Point; VA tops Gainesville

Herald Democrat

PILOT POINT — Hudson Graham had nine carries for 104 yards and a touchdown and was 7-of-12 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Gunter put up more than 50 points in the first half and had three 100-yard rushers in a 59-6 victory over Pilot Point in non-district action.

Cade Dodson had six for 119 yards and a touchdown, Ethan Sloan ran six times for 107 yards and a TD, Saul Rodriguez and Kaden Rigsby also scored on the ground, Cannon Lemberg had two catches for 73 yards and a TD, Cole Lemons chipped in two receptions for 37 yards and a score for Gunter (4-0), which opens District 8-3A (II) play on Friday when it hosts Whitewright.

The Tigers finished with 590 yards of offense — 449 of it coming before half-time.

Wyatt Smith returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Pilot Point (1-2), which had just 16 yards of offense in the first half and did not earn a first down until the third quarter.

It was the first points has Gunter allowed in the first half of a game this season. The Tigers have not yet allowed more than seven points to an opponent.

Van Alstyne 45, Gainesville 29

In Gainesville, Jaden Mahan had 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as Van Alstyne defeated Gainesville in non-district action.

Dakota Howard caught two passes for 66 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score, Gavin Montgomery ran 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and was 6-of-11 passing for 120 yards and a TD and Gavin Bybee ran for 44 yards and a score on four carries for Van Alstyne (3-1), which plays at Farmersville on Friday night.

Jayce Morgan had 21 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns for Gainesville (0-4).

Weatherford Christian 27, Howe 20

In Howe, Austin Haley threw a pair of touchdown passes during the Bulldogs’ non-district loss against Weatherford Christian.

Kaleb McNutt and Ryan Hough had the TD passes and Antone Rattler ran for a score as Howe (0-3) built a 20-14 half-time lead.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game after getting inside the 15-yard line with just over a minute remaining but Zane O’Donnell broke up a fourth-down pass to the end zone to preserve the win for Weatherford Christian (3-0).

Howe, which has lost 15 straight games dating back to the 2019 season, was scheduled to have its bye this week but played because it had to cancel its Week 2 match-up against Bells. The Bulldogs open District 5-3A (I) play by hosting Pottsboro on Friday night.

Cooper 42, Whitewright 14

In Cooper, Kayden Carraway ran 15 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and was 3-of-13 passing for 50 yards and two interceptions during Whitewright’s non-district loss against Cooper.

Colby Jones added 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown while Xy’rion Daniels had six carries for 21 yards and a 29-yard reception for Whitewright (1-3), which plays at Gunter on Friday to kick off District 8-3A (II) play.

Colin Ingram ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for Cooper (4-0).

Holliday 27, Bells 14

In Bells, Spencer Hinds had 22 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown during the Panthers’ non-district loss against Holliday.

Kaden Pyle returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score, Bo Baker had 18 carries for 54 yards and Brock Baker ran 10 times for 31 yards for Bells (2-2), which plays at Leonard on Friday to begin District 8-3A (II) play.

Peyton Marchand ran for three touchdowns to lead Holliday (4-0).

Como-Pickton 31, Tom Bean 6

In Trenton, Leo Martinez ran three times for 23 yards during Tom Bean’s non-district loss against Como-Pickton.

Branson Ashlock completed 4-of-10 passes for 28 yards and two interceptions and ran for a touchdown while Gavin Hamilton had a reception for 10 yards for Tom Bean (0-3), which plays at Quinlan Boles on Friday.

The game was played at Trenton because of delayed renovations at Tomcat Stadium.

Como-Pickton (2-2) had 487 yards with all but three of that coming on the ground.

Lucas Christian 52, Texoma Christian 0

In Sherman, Jonah Barker had five carries for 20 yards and a pair of receptions for 19 yards during Texoma Christian’s non-district loss against Lucas Christian.

Clay Whitson completed 3-of-10 passing for 19 yards with two interceptions for Texoma Christian (0-4), which travels to Greenville Christian on Saturday afternoon.

Jaxon Hardy had six carries for 67 yards and three touchdowns for Lucas Christian (3-0).