Collinsville jumps out early to beat S&S

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

SADLER — For the second straight game the Collinsville Pirates used a strong defensive effort and combined it with a balanced passing attack for a 30-6 victory against the S&S Rams in non-district action.

The Pirates (2-2), who have won four straight in the series, forced four turnovers, including three interceptions in holding the Rams (0-4) to just 48 yards through the air.

Logan Jenkins completed 16-of-24 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns with an interception, Carter Scott had four catches for 118 yards and a score, Nathen Bocanegra totaled 99 yards and two TDs on five catches, Colin Barnes scored on one of his six receptions and Garrett Trevino ran 11 times for 47 yards for Collinsville, which has won two straight.

Chase Sloan led S&S with 76 yards on nine carries and had the lone touchdown by the Rams while Gavyn Collins added 70 yards on 16 carries and Colten Courville led the way in receiving with 38 yards on three receptions. Kota Richardson chipped in 11 carries for 61 yards as S&S finished with 234 yards on the ground.

Collinsville won the toss and quickly went to work on building what would be a 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Much of the 63-yard opening drive was covered by Bocanegra’s 43-yard touchdown catch from Jenkins less than a minute into the contest.

Lance Stone ran in the conversion for the eight-point margin.

The Pirates got the ball right back on a fumble recovery at the S&S 42-yard line and the first play from scrimmage was Scott’s TD grab, followed by another Stone conversion run and a 16-0 advantage.

As time wound down in the quarter, Jenkins connected with Barnes from two yards out and Collinsville’s lead was stretched to three scores.

The teams traded turnovers in the early part of the second quarter — Scott came up with an interception and two plays later the Rams jumped on a fumble.

S&S turned that into a drive to the Collinsville 16-yard line but came away empty.

The Pirates headed the other way and got into Rams territory before Eli Mahan intercepted a pass to get the ball back for S&S.

Each side had one more series before the scoreless quarter ended and it was still 22-0 at the break.

It looked like that would remain the deficit going into the fourth quarter as the teams traded punts but S&S was able to break through late in the stanza.

Sloan got loose for a 34-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining in the third but the PAT failed and the Rams were down by 16.

That margin was as close as S&S could get. Jenkins connected with Bocanegra from 19 yards out for a touchdown that restored the three-score advantage with 7:34 remaining in the contest.

While S&S will travel to Blue Ridge on Friday to open up District 8-3A (II) play, Collinsville will have its bye before ending the non-district portion of its schedule by hosting Muenster on Oct. 1.