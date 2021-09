Herald Democrat

Texoma Christian volleyball ends non-district play with a victory

PARIS — Claire Tarpley put down 11 kills as Texoma Christian swept Paris Homeschool, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15, in non-district action.

T’a nne Boyd finished with nine kills and eight digs, Grace Gross added nine kills and Paige Miller collected nine digs for Texoma Christian (7-5), which opens TAPPS District 2-2A play at Muenster Sacred Heart on Sept. 28.