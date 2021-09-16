Herald Democrat

Southeastern volleyball sweeps Cameron in non-conference match

LAWTON, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball took a step out of conference play but continued its winning ways with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 victory at Cameron.

Skylor Lewis and Caroline Griffith each posted nine kills while Jessie Steele added eight kills and Mya Afflerbach posted five kills for the Storm (4-4), which plays at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference action on Tuesday.

Afflerbach and Jadyn James totaled three blocks apiece.

Ruthie Forson handed out 31 assists and Grace Shehadeh carried the defensive load with 15 digs while McKenzie Turkoly was next with seven digs.