Texoma Ducks Unlimited Dinner is a month away

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

With the Texas early teal season now a week old, the days are dwindling rapidly between now and the 2021 fundraising dinner held by the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, an annual conservation event that aims to help keep ducks like blue-winged teal flying down the Central Flyway for many years to come.

In fact, the local quacker backer group is already heading towards the finish line barely a month from now, settling meal details, getting merchandise in place, and making sure that longtime emcee and auctioneer Doug Rodgers is keeping his golden voice primed and ready.

In what will be the group's 46th annual DU dinner, this year's Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 event will return to the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison for a huge array of raffle items, a lively live auction, a big silent auction, and a number of special games, trips, and door prizes that will tempt attendees to dig deep into their wallets. Doors for that mid-October event will open up at 6 p.m. with the Deiter Brothers brisket dinner getting served around 7 p.m.

Interested in attending this year's Texoma DU dinner? If so, know that tickets are $60 in advance for singles and there are also sponsor options available with a variety of ticket numbers attached to each level. The sponsorship levels are $300 for Bronze, $750 for Silver, and $1,500 for Gold.

For tickets, sponsorship information, and local banquet information, call either Newt Wright at 918-557-2622 or Paul Terrell at 903-267-4108. For information on the national organization, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.ducks.org.