Week 4 Texoma High School Football Previews
Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.
Denison at Lovejoy
What: District 7-5A (II)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Leopard Stadium
Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM
Records: Denison 2-0; Lovejoy 3-0, 1-0
Last week: Denison did not play; Lovejoy won 69-21 against Princeton
Series: Lovejoy leads 7-0
Last season: Lovejoy won 31-24
Players to watch: Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DB Jalik Lewis; Lovejoy: QB Alexander Franklin, LB Philip Joest
Notable: This is a matchup of state-ranked teams: Denison is No. 7 in the 5A Division II poll while Lovejoy is No. 3 … This is the district opener for Denison. The Jackets had the bye last week when everyone else began 7-5A (II) play … Lovejoy is averaging 61 points per game and has scored 71 and 69 points its last contests.
McKinney at Sherman
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM
Records: McKinney 2-1; Sherman 2-1
Last week: McKinney won 35-9 against Rowlett; Sherman won 52-10 against Saginaw
Series: Sherman leads 27-14-2
Last season: McKinney won 24-14
Players to watch: McKinney: QB Trevor Ham, DB Damon Youngblood; Sherman: RB Collins Muriithi, DL Anthony Gionfriddo
Notable: This is the non-district finale for both teams … Six different Bearcats scored touchdowns last week against Saginaw … McKinney went 5-5 last season and did not make the playoffs.
Van Alstyne at Gainesville
Where: Leopard Stadium
Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football
Records: Van Alstyne 2-1; Gainesville 0-3
Last week: Van Alstyne lost 42-35 against Anna; Gainesville lost 62-6 against Aubrey
Series: Gainesville leads 4-3
Last meeting: 2019 (Gainesville won 26-8)
Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Jackson Allen, DB Mateen Boudoin; Gainesville: RB Harrison Dempsey, LB Kyron Smith
Notable: This game was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 protocols. VA played Mabank instead … Van Alstyne has scored at least 35 points in every game … Gainesville has allowed at least 52 points in each game.
Gunter at Pilot Point
Where: Massey Stadium
Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com
Records: Gunter 3-0; Pilot Point 1-1
Last week: Gunter won 28-6 against Whitesboro; Pilot Point lost 29-28 against DeKalb
Series: Pilot Point leads 23-7-3
Last season: Gunter won 30-14
Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ashton Bennett, DB Adam Reed; Pilot Point: RB Ish Harris, LB Curly Brockman
Notable: Gunter has won the last five meetings … The Tigers have allowed just one TD in each game and yet to give up a point in the first half … Pilot Point played DeKalb last week instead of having its bye after not playing in Week 2 because its game against Fort Worth All-Saints was cancelled due to a security threat at Pilot Point High School.
Collinsville at S&S
Where: Ram Stadium
Records: Collinsville 1-2; S&S 0-3
Last week: Collinsville won 55-22 against McKinney Christian; S&S lost 34-28 against Alvord
Series: Tied 20-20
Last season: Collinsville won 28-3
Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Carter Scott, DL Nick Cox; S&S: ATH Chase Sloan, DB Daymon Orr
Notable: Collinsville has won the last three meetings. The teams have met every season since 2008 … The Pirates held McKinney Christian to just 54 yards last week … S&S is trying to avoid an 0-4 start for the third time in four seasons.
Whitewright at Cooper
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Whitewright 1-2; Cooper 3-0
Last week: Whitewright lost 41-35 in overtime against Celeste; Cooper won 40-6 against Detroit
Series: Whitewright leads 13-12-1
Last meeting: 2019 (Whitewright won 28-13)
Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Maverick Sartain, DL Chauk Bailey; Cooper: QB Colin Ingram, DB Noah Ramos
Notable: This game was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 protocols. Whitewright played Redwater instead … The last time Whitewright was shut out was against Cooper in 2018 … Cooper is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018.
Holliday at Bells
Where: Panther Stadium
Records: Holliday 3-0; Bells 2-1
Last week: Holliday won 36-7 against Vernon; Bells won 60-6 against Valley View
Series: Holliday leads 1-0
Last season: Holliday won 34-21
Players to watch: Holliday: QB Peyton Marchand, LB Jaxx Johnson; Bells: RB Brock Baker, DL Ben Burleson
Notable: The 60 points last week against Valley View were the most scored by Bells since a 63-0 victory over Tom Bean in 2017 … The Panthers have run for more than 1,200 yards in three games (401.7 per contest) … Holliday has allowed just four touchdowns in three games.
Rio Vista at Tioga
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rio Vista 1-1; Tioga 2-1
Last week: Rio Vista won 48-0 against Cross Roads; Tioga won 65-12 against Era
Series: Rio Vista leads 1-0
Last season: Rio Vista won 62-0
Players to watch: Rio Vista: QB Taylor Pritchett, LB Wesley Hudson; Tioga: WR Tyler Henley, DL Caiden Brennan
Notable: Tioga has won consecutive games for the first time since returning to the 11-man ranks four years ago. The last time the Bulldogs won three straight 11-man games was in 1940 … Tioga has scored a total of 121 points the past two games. It had 118 points in the prior 10 games combined … Last year Rio Vista went 7-4 for its most wins in a season since 2000.
Tom Bean vs. Como-Pickton
Where: Trenton’s Hunter Allen Memorial Field
Records: Como-Pickton 1-2; Tom Bean 0-2
Last week: Como-Pickton lost 34-14 against Prairiland; Tom Bean lost 40-6 against Clarksville
Series: Como-Pickton leads 3-1
Last meeting: 1985 (Como-Pickton won 25-8)
Players to watch: Como-Pickton: RB Ulyses Garza, LB Alex Perez; Tom Bean: WR Gage Moore, DL Leo Martinez
Notable: This game was cancelled last season because of COVID-19 schedule changes to District 6-2A (I). Tom Bean ended up not playing because its replacement game against Quinlan Boles was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases at Boles … The game is being played at Trenton because of ongoing renovations at Tomcat Stadium … Como-Pickton went 4-4 last season and lost in the bi-district round to Alvord.
Lucas Christian at Texoma Christian
Where: TCS Field
Records: Lucas Christian 2-0; Texoma Christian 0-3
Last week: Lucas Christian won 50-0 against Garland Christian Academy; Texoma Christian lost 38-20 against Denton Calvary
Series: First meeting
Players to watch: Lucas Christian: FB Evan Woodburn, DB Jaxon Hardy; Texoma Christian: RB Christian Garcia, DB Chase Whitson
Notable: These teams didn’t play last season because of COVID-19 shortened schedules. TCS’ fourth game in 2020 was its district opener … The Eagles are trying to avoid a second straight 0-4 start … Lucas Christian has outscored its opponents 108-10.