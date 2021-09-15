Week 4 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Denison at Lovejoy

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Leopard Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 2-0; Lovejoy 3-0, 1-0

Last week: Denison did not play; Lovejoy won 69-21 against Princeton

Series: Lovejoy leads 7-0

Last season: Lovejoy won 31-24

Players to watch: Denison: QB Caleb Heavner, DB Jalik Lewis; Lovejoy: QB Alexander Franklin, LB Philip Joest

Notable: This is a matchup of state-ranked teams: Denison is No. 7 in the 5A Division II poll while Lovejoy is No. 3 … This is the district opener for Denison. The Jackets had the bye last week when everyone else began 7-5A (II) play … Lovejoy is averaging 61 points per game and has scored 71 and 69 points its last contests.

McKinney at Sherman

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: McKinney 2-1; Sherman 2-1

Last week: McKinney won 35-9 against Rowlett; Sherman won 52-10 against Saginaw

Series: Sherman leads 27-14-2

Last season: McKinney won 24-14

Players to watch: McKinney: QB Trevor Ham, DB Damon Youngblood; Sherman: RB Collins Muriithi, DL Anthony Gionfriddo

Notable: This is the non-district finale for both teams … Six different Bearcats scored touchdowns last week against Saginaw … McKinney went 5-5 last season and did not make the playoffs.

Van Alstyne at Gainesville

Where: Leopard Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 2-1; Gainesville 0-3

Last week: Van Alstyne lost 42-35 against Anna; Gainesville lost 62-6 against Aubrey

Series: Gainesville leads 4-3

Last meeting: 2019 (Gainesville won 26-8)

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Jackson Allen, DB Mateen Boudoin; Gainesville: RB Harrison Dempsey, LB Kyron Smith

Notable: This game was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 protocols. VA played Mabank instead … Van Alstyne has scored at least 35 points in every game … Gainesville has allowed at least 52 points in each game.

Gunter at Pilot Point

Where: Massey Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 3-0; Pilot Point 1-1

Last week: Gunter won 28-6 against Whitesboro; Pilot Point lost 29-28 against DeKalb

Series: Pilot Point leads 23-7-3

Last season: Gunter won 30-14

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ashton Bennett, DB Adam Reed; Pilot Point: RB Ish Harris, LB Curly Brockman

Notable: Gunter has won the last five meetings … The Tigers have allowed just one TD in each game and yet to give up a point in the first half … Pilot Point played DeKalb last week instead of having its bye after not playing in Week 2 because its game against Fort Worth All-Saints was cancelled due to a security threat at Pilot Point High School.

Collinsville at S&S

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: Collinsville 1-2; S&S 0-3

Last week: Collinsville won 55-22 against McKinney Christian; S&S lost 34-28 against Alvord

Series: Tied 20-20

Last season: Collinsville won 28-3

Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Carter Scott, DL Nick Cox; S&S: ATH Chase Sloan, DB Daymon Orr

Notable: Collinsville has won the last three meetings. The teams have met every season since 2008 … The Pirates held McKinney Christian to just 54 yards last week … S&S is trying to avoid an 0-4 start for the third time in four seasons.

Whitewright at Cooper

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Whitewright 1-2; Cooper 3-0

Last week: Whitewright lost 41-35 in overtime against Celeste; Cooper won 40-6 against Detroit

Series: Whitewright leads 13-12-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Whitewright won 28-13)

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Maverick Sartain, DL Chauk Bailey; Cooper: QB Colin Ingram, DB Noah Ramos

Notable: This game was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 protocols. Whitewright played Redwater instead … The last time Whitewright was shut out was against Cooper in 2018 … Cooper is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018.

Holliday at Bells

Where: Panther Stadium

Records: Holliday 3-0; Bells 2-1

Last week: Holliday won 36-7 against Vernon; Bells won 60-6 against Valley View

Series: Holliday leads 1-0

Last season: Holliday won 34-21

Players to watch: Holliday: QB Peyton Marchand, LB Jaxx Johnson; Bells: RB Brock Baker, DL Ben Burleson

Notable: The 60 points last week against Valley View were the most scored by Bells since a 63-0 victory over Tom Bean in 2017 … The Panthers have run for more than 1,200 yards in three games (401.7 per contest) … Holliday has allowed just four touchdowns in three games.

Rio Vista at Tioga

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Rio Vista 1-1; Tioga 2-1

Last week: Rio Vista won 48-0 against Cross Roads; Tioga won 65-12 against Era

Series: Rio Vista leads 1-0

Last season: Rio Vista won 62-0

Players to watch: Rio Vista: QB Taylor Pritchett, LB Wesley Hudson; Tioga: WR Tyler Henley, DL Caiden Brennan

Notable: Tioga has won consecutive games for the first time since returning to the 11-man ranks four years ago. The last time the Bulldogs won three straight 11-man games was in 1940 … Tioga has scored a total of 121 points the past two games. It had 118 points in the prior 10 games combined … Last year Rio Vista went 7-4 for its most wins in a season since 2000.

Tom Bean vs. Como-Pickton

Where: Trenton’s Hunter Allen Memorial Field

Records: Como-Pickton 1-2; Tom Bean 0-2

Last week: Como-Pickton lost 34-14 against Prairiland; Tom Bean lost 40-6 against Clarksville

Series: Como-Pickton leads 3-1

Last meeting: 1985 (Como-Pickton won 25-8)

Players to watch: Como-Pickton: RB Ulyses Garza, LB Alex Perez; Tom Bean: WR Gage Moore, DL Leo Martinez

Notable: This game was cancelled last season because of COVID-19 schedule changes to District 6-2A (I). Tom Bean ended up not playing because its replacement game against Quinlan Boles was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases at Boles … The game is being played at Trenton because of ongoing renovations at Tomcat Stadium … Como-Pickton went 4-4 last season and lost in the bi-district round to Alvord.

Lucas Christian at Texoma Christian

Where: TCS Field

Records: Lucas Christian 2-0; Texoma Christian 0-3

Last week: Lucas Christian won 50-0 against Garland Christian Academy; Texoma Christian lost 38-20 against Denton Calvary

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Lucas Christian: FB Evan Woodburn, DB Jaxon Hardy; Texoma Christian: RB Christian Garcia, DB Chase Whitson

Notable: These teams didn’t play last season because of COVID-19 shortened schedules. TCS’ fourth game in 2020 was its district opener … The Eagles are trying to avoid a second straight 0-4 start … Lucas Christian has outscored its opponents 108-10.