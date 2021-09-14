Week 3 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Dorpinghaus helped the Bulldogs to a second straight victory, their first winning streak since returning to 11-man football in 2018, and surpassing last season’s victory total after a 65-12 win over Era. Dorpinghaus had eight carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns and two catches for 32 yards and a score while Tioga set its single-game points record.

