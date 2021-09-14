Volleyball Roundup — S&S outlasts Whitesboro; Tioga sweeps

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — The S&S Lady Rams remained undefeated in District 10-3A play with a 27-25, 25-19, 16-25, 13-25, 15-12 victory against Whitesboro

S&S (18-5, 2-0) will host Ponder on Friday afternoon.

Whitesboro (11-15, 0-2) travels to Pilot Point on Friday.

District 10-5A

Princeton 3, Denison 1

In Princeton, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 23-25, 27-25, 23-25, 13-25 loss against Princeton in district action.

Denison (6-20, 0-2) travels to rival Sherman on Friday.

McKinney North 3, Sherman 0

In McKinney, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-4, 25-8, 25-9 loss against McKinney North in district action.

Sherman (7-19, 0-2) hosts rival Denison on Friday.

Sydney Huck had 14 points to lead McKinney North (13-6, 2-0).

District 9-4A

Sanger 3, Van Alstyne 1

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers suffered a 8-25, 16-25, 25-22, 19-25 loss against Sanger in district action.

Van Alstyne (18-10, 1-1) will visit Gainesville on Friday.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Leonard 0

In Leonard, Hanna Rubis had seven kills as Gunter defeated Leonard, 25-8, 25-6, 25-21, in district action.

Rayanna Mauldin added five kills and 11 digs, Shae Pruiett chipped in five kills and five digs, Miranda Putnicki put down five kills and Briley Singleton collected 13 digs for Gunter (18-5, 2-0), which travels to Bonham on Friday afternoon and then hosts Prestonwood Christian in a non-district match at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Pottsboro 3, Whitewright 1

In Whitewright, Taylor Hayes put down 16 kills as Pottsboro defeated Whitewright, 25-10, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, in district action.

Jordyn Hampton totaled 10 kills, 18 assists and seven digs, Palyn Reid collected 19 assists and Autumn Graley finished with 15 digs and three aces for Pottsboro (17-7, 1-1), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday afternoon.

Whitewright (8-13, 0-2) travels to Leonard on Friday.

Blue Ridge 3, Bells 2

In Bells, Bailee Dorris had 15 kills but the Lady Panthers couldn't complete the comeback as Blue Ridge held on for a 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 24-26, 15-13 victory in district action.

Katie Spears added nine kills and eight digs, Emery Howard chipped in five kills and 11 digs, Bailey Floyd handed out 25 assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected 19 digs for Bells (12-11, 1-1), which hosts Howe on Friday afternoon.

Bonham 3, Howe 0

In Howe, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-10, 25-9, 25-20 loss against Bonham in district action.

Howe will travel to Bells on Friday afternoon.

District 16-2A

Tioga 3, Savoy 0

In Savoy, Annsleigh Koberick handed out 15 assists during Toga's 25-21, 25-10, 25-7 victory over Savoy in district action.

Gabby Ayala put down eight kills, Taylor Roberts totaled 10 aces and Bri Hodges added seven aces for Tioga (7-14, 2-0), which hosts Collinsville on Friday afternoon.