Storm golf opens season fifth at the GAC Preview

Herald Democrat

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Southeastern Oklahoma State golf team finished in fifth place at the 54-hole Great American Conference Preview at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

The Savage Storm opened with an even-par 288 but followed up with a four-over 292 before finishing with a 10-over 298 to produce a total score of 878, 20 shots off the lead.

Jordan Holifield completed the event with a 212, which was four-under par and good for third place overall, one-shot off the lead.

Dalton McGinnis was next for Southeastern with a 220, which tied for 15th overall, while Ryan Ward was two shots back of McGinnis to tie for 23rd.

Jesse Rouse checked in with a 224 in a tie for 27th and Trent Zorgdrager rounded out the Storm lineup tied for 34th with a 231.

Harding's A team took the top spot at 848 and its B team was second at 864. Southern Nazarene placed third with an 866, and Oklahoma Christian was fourth at 875.

Southeastern will be back on the course Sept. 20-21 at the NSU Golf Classic.