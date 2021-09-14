Southeastern volleyball starts GAC play with a hard-fought victory

Herald Democrat

ALVA, Okla. — Skylor Lewis paced a trio of Southeastern Oklahoma State players with double-digit kills en route to an 8-25, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State to start Great American Conference play.

Lewis had 16 kills and 10 digs while Jessie Steele added 15 kills and Mya Afflerbach totaled 10 kills.

Ruthie Forson handed out 45 assists to go with eight digs, Grace Shehadeh paced the defense with 27 digs and McKenzie Turkoly finished with 16 digs and three blocks for the Storm (3-4, 1-0).