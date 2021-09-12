College Roundup — AC volleyball closes road trip with sweep

Herald Democrat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Austin College volleyball team swept both of its matches as the ‘Roos took down Huntingdon and Rust to improves to 8-1 on the year.

Austin College started with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Huntingdon. Brianna Barch had 11 kills and a pair of blocks while Riley Abernethy added 10 kills and a team-best 14 digs, Victoria Smith and Olivia Linton each put down eight kills, Brooklyn Talley handed out 21 assists and Mari Prazak collected 10 digs.

The ‘Roos then took down Rust, 25-4, 25-19, 25-15. Spencer Wynne had eight kills to lead Austin College, and Jazmyn Kizziar chipped in five kills. Talley had 11 assists and eight digs while TJ Folse and Prazak each finished with eight digs.

'Roo men's soccer loses

The Austin College men’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to visiting Hendrix College as the Warriors scored in each half and a late rally by the ‘Roos came up short.

The ‘Roos (0-5) kept the ball in the attacking end for much of the first 20 minutes. However midway through the half, Hendrix broke through with a goal by Jake Nelson, finishing off a cross from Derian Robbins in the 35th minute for a 1-0 lead that carried into the second half.

The Warriors used a free kick to make it 2-0. The ball into the box came down to Nelson, who fed it across to Zack Roberts for a header into the back of the net.

Austin College got on the board late when Diego Rodriguez ripped a shot into the upper right corner from 25 yards out but the ‘Roos were unable to find the equalizer.

Austin College out-shot Hendrix, 12-6, including 8-2 in the second half, and had nine corner kicks compared to three for the Warriors. Connor Tullis made one save for Austin College and James Leone stopped five shots for Hendrix.

Storm volleyball splits

TYLER — Southeastern Oklahoma State closed out its trip to the Dakota’s Patriot Classic with a 25-13, 25-14, 19-25, 25-19 victory over West Alabama, bouncing back from a 26-24, 9-25, 22-25, 20-25 loss to Ferris State.

In the win over West Alabama, Skylor Lewis posted 15 kills and 11 digs while Ruthie Forson added 14 kills, 41 assists and 19 digs and Caroline Griffith chipped in 10 kills and three blocks for the Storm (2-4), which starts Great American Conference play on Tuesday at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Grace Shehadeh collected 16 digs, Micah Stiggers totaled 11 digs and McKenzie Turkoly finished with 10 digs.

In the loss to Ferris State, Lewis compiled 18 kills and 18 digs, Jessie Steele had 10 kills, Forson finished with 30 assists, 21 digs and seven kills, Stiggers collected 20 digs, Shehadeh added 19 digs and Turkoly chipped in 11 digs for Southeastern.

Lesley paces Storm at Richey Invite

ARLINGTON — Zinara Lesley shaved more than a minute off her previous season best to pace Southeastern Oklahoma State to a sixth-place finish at the Gerald Richey Cross-Country Invite.

Lesley was 21st in the 5K event that was primarily comprised of Division I programs, carding a time of 19:14.7.

Megan Rose crossed next for the Savage Storm with a time of 19:44.4, which was good for 29th.

Ashley Martinez-Medina was third in line for Southeastern, crossing in 37th with a time of 20:35.6, finishing two spots ahead of Rachel Wynn, who clocked a 20:40.0 for 39th.

Bailey Pritchett was next in line for the Storm with a mark of 22:03.6 in 44th place and two spots up on Madelynn Coffey who posted a 22:16.6.

SMU took home the top spot with 22 points, followed by host Texas-Arlington, North Texas, TCU and Tarleton State.