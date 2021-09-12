Austin College football drops season-opener to TLU

Herald Democrat

SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran took a 34-0 lead into half-time and Austin College managed just a single touchdown as it opened the season with a 41-7 loss to TLU in its first American Southwest Conference match-up since 2005.

Devon Rideaux had a big game on the ground for Austin College (0-1, 0-1), carrying 16 times for 110 yards while Tyler James completed 11-of-25 passes for 85 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

James found Aaron Rideaux in the end zone from six yards out with 2:30 left in the third quarter for Austin College's lone points, at the time making the score 34-7. Rideaux finished with four catches for 37 yards for AC, which had its originally scheduled opener against Hendrix cancelled.

Texas Lutheran (1-1, 1-1) started the scoring with a field goal, and then tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 17-0 after the opening frame.

The Bulldogs added another 17 points in the second quarter, and put their final points on the board early in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.

The Bulldogs finished with 477 yards of offense with DaKory Willis and Jacob Forton each rushing for better than 100 yards. Willis had 111 yards on 13 carries and Forton had 101 yards and a pair of scores on 15 carries.

Seth Cosme finished 7-of-11 for 187 yards with three of his completions going for touchdowns. Devonte Butler, Triston Johnson and Daniel Mendoza had the TD receptions while Trent Stefka had two catches for 86 yards.

Jarrett Pleasant led Austin College with eight tackles, including seven solo stops. Kareem Campbell added seven tackles and Jaxon Reneau made six stops.

Robert Ramirez led Texas Lutheran with seven tackles.

Austin College will host Sul Ross State University at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jerry E. Apple Stadium.

