Week 3 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Sherman 0-0 2-1 101 82
Wylie East 0-0 2-1 68 70
W. Mesquite 0-0 2-1 110 75
Longview 0-0 2-1 67 60
H. Park 0-0 2-1 77 82
M. North 0-0 1-2 89 95
Tyler 0-0 1-2 105 98
Friday, Sept. 10
Sherman 52, Saginaw 10
Royse City 28, Wylie East 20
Tyler 40, Nacogdoches 12
Highland Park 28, Coppell 13
West Mesquite 57, Chisholm Trail 36
Longview 46, Tyler Legacy 20
Marshall 41, McKinney North 29
Thursday, Sept. 16
West Mesquite at Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
McKinney at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Mesquite Horn at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Rockwall at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
Bryant (Ark.) at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North, 7 p.m.
(Wylie East bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
F. Liberty 1-0 3-0 148 106
Lovejoy 1-0 3-0 184 42
Frisco 1-0 3-0 167 81
F. Memorial 1-0 3-0 122 63
Denison 0-0 2-0 79 34
Lake Dallas 0-1 2-1 102 129
F. Leb. Trail 0-1 1-2 69 104
Princeton 0-1 2-1 113 103
P. Rock Hill 0-1 1-2 125 77
Thursday, Sept. 9
Frisco Liberty 43, Prosper Rock Hill 36
Friday, Sept. 10
Lovejoy 69, Princeton 21
Frisco Memorial 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Frisco 70, Lake Dallas 27
(Denison bye)
Friday, Sept. 17
Denison at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Frisco Memorial (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
(Frisco bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Aubrey 0-0 3-0 166 27
Krum 0-0 3-0 117 35
V. Alstyne 0-0 2-1 124 64
Celina 0-0 2-1 69 60
Sanger 0-0 2-1 149 87
Friday, Sept. 10
Anna 42, Van Alstyne 35
Sanger 61, Howe 24
Krum 48, Farmersville 15
Argyle 23, Celina 0
Aubrey 62, Gainesville 6
Friday, Sept. 17
Van Alstyne at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m.
Krum at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Celina at Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Terrell, 7:30 p.m.
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Ponder 0-0 3-0 130 58
Peaster 0-0 3-0 151 40
Brock 0-0 2-0 78 16
Paradise 0-0 2-0 93 13
Bowie 0-0 2-1 107 58
Pilot Point 0-0 1-1 58 57
Whitesboro 0-0 1-2 61 111
Boyd 0-0 0-3 77 145
Friday, Sept. 10
Gunter 28, Whitesboro 6
Peaster 40, Trinity Valley 28
Tolar 76, Boyd 48
Ponder 61, Nocona 14.
Henrietta 38, Bowie 17
DeKalb 29, Pilot Point 28
(Brock, Paradise bye)
Friday, Sept. 17
Millsap at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Gunter at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa Park at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
(Whitesboro, Peaster, Ponder, Bowie, Boyd bye)
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Mt. Vernon 0-0 3-0 143 40
Winnsboro 0-0 2-1 109 78
Rains 0-0 1-1 58 63
Bonham 0-0 1-2 97 152
Mineola 0-0 1-2 80 59
Commerce 0-0 1-2 55 83
Howe 0-0 0-2 45 69
Pottsboro 0-0 0-2 48 107
Friday, Sept. 10
Sanger 61, Howe 24
West Rusk 24, Mineola 17
Commerce 28, Lone Oak 14
Emory Rains 22, Grand Saline 14
Winnsboro 35, Hughes Springs 14.
Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 16
Leonard 62, Bonham 43
(Pottsboro bye)
Friday, Sept. 17
(Howe, Pottsboro, Mineola, Emory Rains, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Bonham, Commerce bye)
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 0-0 3-0 122 20
Leonard 0-0 3-0 148 56
Bells 0-0 2-1 135 67
Whitewright 0-0 1-2 91 61
Blue Ridge 0-0 1-2 50 119
Lone Oak 0-0 1-2 62 81
S&S 0-0 0-3 72 128
Friday, Sept. 10
Alvord 34, S&S 28
Celeste 41, Whitewright 35, OT
Gunter 28, Whitesboro 6
Bells 60, Valley View 6
Commerce 28, Lone Oak 14
Muenster 50, Blue Ridge 7
Leonard 62, Bonham 43
Friday, Sept. 17
Collinsville at S&S, 7:30 p.m.
Whitewright at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.
Gunter at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Holliday at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Wolfe City, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Tioga 0-0 2-1 142 40
Alvord 0-0 2-1 103 118
Trenton 0-0 1-1 61 58
Lindsay 0-0 1-2 105 85
Collinsville 0-0 1-2 90 98
Tom Bean 0-0 0-2 28 66
Friday, Sept. 10
Tioga 65, Era 12
Collinsville 55, McKinney Christian 22
Clarksville 40, Tom Bean 6
Alvord 34, S&S 28
Trenton 47, Chico 20
Callisburg 33, Lindsay 27
Friday, Sept. 17
Rio Vista at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at S&S, 7:30 p.m.
Como-Pickton at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.
Petrolia at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.
Trenton at Dallas Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Valley View at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
C. Classical 1-0 3-0 180 37
A. Christian 0-0 3-0 141 52
I. Faustina 0-0 3-0 171 32
PCA North 0-1 1-2 133 150
D. Fairhill 0-0 0-2 12 107
TCS 0-0 0-3 51 144
Friday, Sept. 10
Denton Calvary 38, Texoma Christian 20
Fort Worth Covenant Classical 60, Harvest Christian 12
Irving Faustina 58, Granbury Cornerstone 12
Prestonwood Christian Academy North 48, Eagle Christian 0
Azle Christian 45, UME Prep 6.
(Dallas Fairhill bye)
Friday, Sept. 17
Lucas Christian at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Azle Christian at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Fairhill at Waco Christian, 5 p.m.
UME Prep at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.
(Fort Worth Covenant Classical bye)