Week 3 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Sherman     0-0  2-1 101 82

Wylie East   0-0  2-1  68  70

W. Mesquite 0-0  2-1 110 75

Longview     0-0  2-1  67  60

H. Park        0-0  2-1  77  82

M. North      0-0  1-2  89  95

Tyler            0-0  1-2 105 98

Friday, Sept. 10

Sherman 52, Saginaw 10

Royse City 28, Wylie East 20

Tyler 40, Nacogdoches 12

Highland Park 28, Coppell 13

West Mesquite 57, Chisholm Trail 36

Longview 46, Tyler Legacy 20

Marshall 41, McKinney North 29

Thursday, Sept. 16

West Mesquite at Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

McKinney at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Mesquite Horn at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Rockwall at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

Bryant (Ark.) at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

(Wylie East bye)

7-5A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

F. Liberty     1-0  3-0 148 106

Lovejoy        1-0  3-0 184 42

Frisco          1-0  3-0 167 81

F. Memorial 1-0  3-0 122 63

Denison       0-0  2-0  79  34

Lake Dallas  0-1  2-1 102 129

F. Leb. Trail  0-1  1-2  69 104

Princeton     0-1  2-1 113 103

P. Rock Hill  0-1  1-2 125 77

Thursday, Sept. 9

Frisco Liberty 43, Prosper Rock Hill 36

Friday, Sept. 10

Lovejoy 69, Princeton 21

Frisco Memorial 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Frisco 70, Lake Dallas 27

(Denison bye)

Friday, Sept. 17

Denison at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Frisco Memorial (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

(Frisco bye)

4-4A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

Aubrey         0-0  3-0 166 27

Krum           0-0  3-0 117 35

V. Alstyne    0-0  2-1 124 64

Celina          0-0  2-1  69  60

Sanger        0-0  2-1 149 87

Friday, Sept. 10

Anna 42, Van Alstyne 35

Sanger 61, Howe 24

Krum 48, Farmersville 15

Argyle 23, Celina 0

Aubrey 62, Gainesville 6

Friday, Sept. 17

Van Alstyne at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m.

Krum at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Celina at Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Terrell, 7:30 p.m.

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Ponder        0-0  3-0 130 58

Peaster        0-0  3-0 151 40

Brock           0-0  2-0  78  16

Paradise      0-0  2-0  93  13

Bowie          0-0  2-1 107 58

Pilot Point    0-0  1-1  58  57

Whitesboro  0-0  1-2  61 111

Boyd            0-0  0-3  77 145

Friday, Sept. 10

Gunter 28, Whitesboro 6

Peaster 40, Trinity Valley 28

Tolar 76, Boyd 48

Ponder 61, Nocona 14.

Henrietta 38, Bowie 17

DeKalb 29, Pilot Point 28

(Brock, Paradise bye)

Friday, Sept. 17

Millsap at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Gunter at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Park at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

(Whitesboro, Peaster, Ponder, Bowie, Boyd bye)

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Mt. Vernon  0-0  3-0 143 40

Winnsboro   0-0  2-1 109 78

Rains           0-0  1-1  58  63

Bonham       0-0  1-2  97 152

Mineola       0-0  1-2  80  59

Commerce   0-0  1-2  55  83

Howe           0-0  0-2  45  69

Pottsboro     0-0  0-2  48 107

Friday, Sept. 10

Sanger 61, Howe 24

West Rusk 24, Mineola 17

Commerce 28, Lone Oak 14

Emory Rains 22, Grand Saline 14

Winnsboro 35, Hughes Springs 14.

Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 16

Leonard 62, Bonham 43

(Pottsboro bye)

Friday, Sept. 17

(Howe, Pottsboro, Mineola, Emory Rains, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Bonham, Commerce bye)

8-3A (II)       Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         0-0  3-0 122 20

Leonard       0-0  3-0 148 56

Bells            0-0  2-1 135 67

Whitewright 0-0  1-2  91  61

Blue Ridge  0-0  1-2  50 119

Lone Oak    0-0  1-2  62  81

S&S             0-0  0-3  72 128

Friday, Sept. 10

Alvord 34, S&S 28

Celeste 41, Whitewright 35, OT

Gunter 28, Whitesboro 6

Bells 60, Valley View 6

Commerce 28, Lone Oak 14

Muenster 50, Blue Ridge 7

Leonard 62, Bonham 43

Friday, Sept. 17

Collinsville at S&S, 7:30 p.m.

Whitewright at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Gunter at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Holliday at Bells, 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Wolfe City, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Tioga           0-0  2-1 142 40

Alvord          0-0  2-1 103 118

Trenton        0-0  1-1  61  58

Lindsay        0-0  1-2 105 85

Collinsville   0-0  1-2  90  98

Tom Bean    0-0  0-2  28  66

Friday, Sept. 10

Tioga 65, Era 12

Collinsville 55, McKinney Christian 22

Clarksville 40, Tom Bean 6

Alvord 34, S&S 28

Trenton 47, Chico 20

Callisburg 33, Lindsay 27

Friday, Sept. 17

Rio Vista at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at S&S, 7:30 p.m.

Como-Pickton at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.

Petrolia at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.

Trenton at Dallas Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Valley View at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

C. Classical 1-0  3-0 180 37

A. Christian  0-0  3-0 141 52

I. Faustina   0-0  3-0 171 32

PCA North   0-1  1-2 133 150

D. Fairhill     0-0  0-2  12 107

TCS             0-0  0-3  51 144

Friday, Sept. 10

Denton Calvary 38, Texoma Christian 20

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 60, Harvest Christian 12

Irving Faustina 58, Granbury Cornerstone 12

Prestonwood Christian Academy North 48, Eagle Christian 0

Azle Christian 45, UME Prep 6.

(Dallas Fairhill bye)

Friday, Sept. 17

Lucas Christian at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Azle Christian at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Fairhill at Waco Christian, 5 p.m.

UME Prep at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.

(Fort Worth Covenant Classical bye)