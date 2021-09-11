Volleyball Roundup — Bells rallies past Pottsboro in 11-3A opener

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — Bailee Dorris had 12 kills as Bells rallied to beat Pottsboro, 24-26, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13, to kick off District 11-3A play.

Katie Spears added seven kills and nine digs, Laykin Little chipped in four kills and three blocks, Hannah Bondarenko collected 15 digs and Bailey Floyd handed out 21 assists for Bells (12-10, 1-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Ciara Redden had nine kills, Taylor Hayes added eight kills, Jordyn Hampton totaled seven kills, 17 assists and three aces, Ava Sims chipped in six kills and five blocks, Payln Reid handed out 11 assists to go with six kills and four blocks. Kayci Schiltz collected nine digs and Autumn Graley finished with seven digs and three aces for Pottsboro (16-7, 0-1), which travels to Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Gunter 3, Howe 0

In Gunter, Abby Elmore put down seven kills as the Lady Tigers defeated Howe, 25-8, 25-5, 25-6 in the 11-3A opener.

Hanna Rubis added six kills and Rayanna Mauldin chipped in five kills and eight digs for Gunter (17-5, 1-0), which travels to Leonard on Tuesday.

Howe hosts Bonham on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 3, Whitewright 0

In Whitewright, Blue Ridge came away with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Whitewright in the 11-3A opener.

Whitewright (8-12, 0-1) will host Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Blue Ridge (15-2, 1-0) travels to Bells on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats kicked off district action with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 loss against Prosper Rock Hill.

Sherman will travel to McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Wylie East 3, Denison 0

In Wylie, the Lady Yellow Jackets started district play with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 loss against Wylie East.

Denison (6-19, 0-1) travels to Princeton on Tuesday night.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 3, Anna 0

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers opened up district play with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-19 victory against Anna.

Van Alstyne (18-9, 1-0) will host Sanger on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

S&S 3, Valley View 1

In Valley View, the Lady Rams defeated Valley View, 25-17, 25-10, 24-26, 25-16, to begin district play.

S&S (17-5, 1-0) will play at Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Ponder 3, Whitesboro 1

In Ponder, Libby Langford had 19 kills, 10 digs and six assists for the Lady Bearcats during a 25-17, 21-25, 24-26, 21-25 loss against Ponder to kick off district play.

Jenna King added six kills, 15 digs and three aces, Addisen McBride put down five kills, Maddy Cole handed out 15 assists to go with 10 digs, Abby Robinson finished with 16 digs, 10 assists and three aces and Olivia Scoggins chipped in four kills for Whitesboro (11-14, 0-1), which will host S&S on Tuesday night.

District 16-2A

Tioga 3, Dodd City 0

In Dodd City, Gabby Ayala has 13 aces, 12 digs and five kills as Tioga defeated Dodd City, 25-11, 25-15, 28-26, in the district opener.

Taylor Roberts added seven aces and and four kills, Kaitlyn Garrison collected 13 digs, Annsleigh Koberick handed out 14 assists and Lauren Sheppard and Sara O’Brien finished with four kills apiece for Tioga (6-14, 1-0), which plays at Savoy on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean 3, Savoy 0

In Savoy, Raylynn Adams had 16 assists and 12 aces as Tom Bean opened district play with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-9 sweep of Savoy.

Laramie Worley chipped in six kills and three aces, Hannah Kelly totaled six aces and four kills, Delaney Hemming added five aces and three digs and Jessie Ball finished with five kills and five aces for Tom Bean (17-4, 1-0), which plays at Collinsville on Tuesday night.