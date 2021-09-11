Football Roundup — Collinsville rolls past McKinney Christian

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Lance Stone had 22 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns as Collinsville defeated McKinney Christian, 55-22, in non-district action.

Garrett Trevino added 17 carries for 121 yards and a TD, Logan Jenkins completed 14-of-16 passes for 128 yards and two scores and also ran seven times for 41 yards and Carter Scott caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown for Collinsville (1-2), which plays at S&S on Friday night.

Rylan Newman had 49 yards and a TD on two carries, Nathen Bocanegra totaled four catches for 28 yards and a score and Parker Wells chipped in six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown to round out the scoring for the Pirates.

Bells 60, Valley View 6

In Valley View, Brock Baker had five carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Bells defeated Valley View in non-district action.

Bo Baker had three carries for 32 yards and a TD, returned an interception for a score and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Blake Rolen, Spencer Hinds totaled 75 yards and a TD on six carries, Easton Helgren added three carries for 61 yards and a touchdown and Rolen also scored on the ground for Bells (2-1), which hosts Holliday on Friday night.

Tioga 65, Era 12

In Era, Johnny Dorpinghaus had 202 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and caught two passes for 32 yards and a score as Tioga defeated Era in non-district action.

It is the first time the Bulldogs (2-1) have won consecutive games since moving to 11-man football in 2018.

Logan Westbrook added 14 carries for 115 yards and two TDs and completed 4-of-7 passes for 37 yards and two scores, Chase Evans ran nine times for 95 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Henley caught a TD pass and Caiden Brennan returned a fumble for a score for Tioga, which hosts Rio Vista on Friday night.

Sanger 61, Howe 24

SANGER — Austin Haley completed 25-of-46 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns during Howe’s non-district loss against Sanger.

Ryan Hough had both of the TD receptions, Carson Daniels scored on the ground and Daniel Del Angel kicked a field goal for Howe (0-2), which has its bye next week before starting District 5-3A (I) play.

Rylan Smart threw six touchdown passes for Sanger (2-1).

Celeste 41, Whitewright 35 (OT)

In Whitewright, Maverick Sartain had five catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers but Celeste pulled out the overtime victory against Whitewright in non-district action.

Jawonte Stephens had the deciding TD in the extra frame for Celeste (1-1). He finished with 24 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns while Michael Connelly completed 20-of-29 passes for 205 yards and three TDs with three interceptions.

Kayden Carraway completed eight-of-20 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. Caleb Kennemur had a pair of catches for 68 yards and a TD while Xy’Rion Daniels’ lone reception went 67 yards for a score for Whitewright (1-2), which travels to Cooper on Friday.

Alvord 34, S&S 28

In Alvord, Chase Sloan had a pair of rushing touchdowns for S&S but Alvord broke a tie game in the final minutes on Jacob Johnson’s TD run to beat the Rams in non-district action.

Kevin Sanchez kicked two field goals, including one to tie the game at 28 with just over seven minutes remaining, and Colten Courville caught a TD pass from Kota Richardson for S&S (0-3), which hosts Collinsville on Friday.

Jacob Martin threw four touchdown passes, three to Van Taylor, for Alvord (2-1).

Clarksville 40, Tom Bean 6

In Clarksville, Gage Moore caught a pair of passes for 74 yards and a touchdown during Tom Bean’s non-district loss against Clarksville.

Branson Ashlock completed 7-of-14 passes for 94 yards and the TD and ran eight times for 35 yards, Dustin Hickman finished with 49 yards on 16 carries and Lucas Fitzgerald had two catches for 13 yards for Tom Bean (0-2), which hosts Como-Pickton on Friday night.

Clarksville (2-1) finished with 403 total yards.

Denton Calvary 38, Texoma Christian 20

In Sherman, Hayden Turner scored all three touchdowns for Texoma Christian during a non-district loss against Denton Calvary in six-man action.

Turner returned a kickoff for a score and also had 13 carries for 95 yards and two TDs and Jonah Barker caught two passes for 14 yards and Christian Garcia ran four times for 16 yards for the Eagles (0-3), who host Lucas Christian on Friday night.