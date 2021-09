Herald Democrat

Texoma Christian volleyball beats North Dallas Adventist Academy

DALLAS — T’a nne Boyd had 15 kills, nine digs and seven blocks as Texoma Christian defeated North Dallas Adventist Academy, 25-23, 25-27, 25-6, 25-13, in non-district action.

Annika Hogan added seven kills and 10 digs, Claire Tarpley chipped in seven kills and five digs, Grace Gross totaled six kills and 11 digs, Paige Miller collected 14 digs and Anzley Poe finished with five digs and three blocks for Texoma Christian (6-5), which plays at Paris Homeschool on Thursday.