Storm linebacker Hall named GAC Defensive Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State linebacker Maalik Hall has picked up Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors following his efforts in the Savage Storm's 38-20 win over Arkansas Tech.

Hall finished the contest with six tackles, five of them solo stops, matching the game-high in tackles for Southeastern.

He also added a trio of tackles for loss, including one sack for a loss of seven yards, and posted a quarterback hurry.

Hall and the Savage Storm will be back on the field on Saturday for its home opener against Harding at 6 p.m. at Paul Laird Field.