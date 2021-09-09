AC men's water polo in Division III Top 10 rankings for first time

Herald Democrat

For the first time in program history, the Austin College men's water polo team has earned a national ranking in the Division III Top 10, coming in at No. 9 in this week's poll.

The 'Roos had a dominant win over Division III rival Connecticut College over the weekend while being narrowly beaten by No. 5 MIT in their only other game against a Division III opponent at the Bruno Invite.

Austin College also took on Division I opponents Harvard and Brown, nearly upsetting Brown in a 15-13 loss, and also battled Division II foe Gannon down to the wire.

The 'Roos will face an entirely Division III slate this weekend in Erie, Pa., when they take on Washington & Jefferson, Penn State-Behrend and Augustana.