Week 3 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at Saginaw

Where: Roughrider Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 1-1; Saginaw 1-1

Last week: Sherman won 36-35 against Mount Pleasant; Saginaw lost 62-21 against Frisco Heritage

Series: Sherman leads 1-0

Last season: Sherman won 62-0

Players to watch: Sherman: WR J.D. Parker, LB Logan Williams; Saginaw: RB Kyle Kennard, LB Zachary Ross

Notable: Last week’s win, which came on a Hail Mary with no time left, was the first victory for Cory Cain as a head coach … Last year’s outcome was Sherman’s largest margin of victory since 1995 … The Rough Riders trailed 49-14 at half-time last week.

Anna at Van Alstyne

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Anna 2-0; Van Alstyne 2-0

Last week: Anna won 39-27 against Wichita Falls Hirschi; Van Alstyne won 48-7 against Bonham

Series: Van Alstyne leads 32-13

Last season: Anna won 38-36

Players to watch: Anna: QB Daniel McNair, LB C.J. Miller; Van Alstyne: RB Jaden Mahan, LB Cade Milroy

Notable: Anna was won the last five meetings. The teams have met every season since 2008 … VA is going for a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015 … A victory will see the winning team match its win total from last season.

Gunter at Whitesboro

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com / www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Gunter 2-0; Whitesboro 1-1

Last week: Gunter won 51-7 against Pottsboro; Whitesboro lost 49-14 against Aubrey

Series: Gunter leads 9-6-1

Last season: Gunter won 42-10

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cole Lemons, DL Mason Peacock; Whitesboro: ATH Jacob Smith, DB Jace Sanders

Notable: Gunter has won seven straight in the series. Whitesboro’s last win over the Tigers was in 1950 … The Tigers have yet to score a point in the fourth quarter but are still averaging 47 points per game … This is Whitesboro’s last game before starting district play.

Howe at Sanger

Where: Indian Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Howe 0-1; Sanger 1-1

Last week: Howe did not play; Sanger lost 43-32 against Lake Worth

Series: Tied 3-3-2

Last season: Sanger won 35-8

Players to watch: Howe: WR Ryan Hough, DL Jaryn Grisham; Sanger: QB Rylan Smart, DL Tyler Gatlin

Notable: Howe cancelled its game last week against Bells due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bulldogs program … This is Howe’s non-district finale before taking its bye and then starting 5-3A (I) play on Sept. 24 … Sanger won eight games last season, nearly matching its 10 victories from 2016-19.

S&S at Alvord

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: S&S 0-2; Alvord 1-1

Last week: S&S lost 36-10 against Callisburg; Alvord lost 56-12 against Peaster

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: S&S: RB Gavyn Collins, DL Efren Hernandez; Alvord: QB Jacob Martin, DB Van Taylor

Notable: This match-up was cancelled last season due to positive COVID-19 cases at Alvord. S&S took an extra bye week instead of finding a replacement … The Rams are looking to avoid an 0-3 start for the third time in four years … Alvord has made the playoffs the past seven seasons.

Celeste at Whitewright

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Celeste 0-1; Whitewright 1-1

Last week: Celeste did not play; Whitewright lost 20-7 against Honey Grove

Series: Whitewright leads 15-5

Last season: Whitewright won 20-7

Players to watch: Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, LB Brody Pryor; Whitewright: RB Colby Davis, LB Caleb Kennemur

Notable: Whitewright has won five straight in the series. Celeste’s last victory over the Tigers was in 1993 … The Tigers are looking to start 2-1 for the third straight season … Celeste’s game last week against Cumby was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols at Cumby.

Bells at Valley View

Where: John Kassen Stadium

Records: Bells 1-1; Valley View 0-1

Last week: Bells won 41-20 against Breckenridge; Valley View did not play

Series: Valley View leads 7-2

Last season: Bells won 55-8

Players to watch: Bells: QB Blake Rolen, DL Colten Yates; Valley View: QB Carson Pickett, DB Kai Medford

Notable: Bells played Breckenridge last week after Howe cancelled their match-up due to COVID-19 concerns … The Panthers are averaging 420 yards rushing through two games … Valley View had its bye last week after opening with a 47-26 loss against Ponder.

Tioga at Era

Where: Hornet Stadium

Records: Tioga 1-1; Era 0-2

Last week: Tioga won 56-0 against Electra; Era lost 60-24 against Muenster Sacred Heart

Series: Tioga leads 2-1

Last season: Tioga won 39-8

Players to watch: Tioga: ATH Johnny Dorpinghaus, DB Carlos Vega; Era: WR Kyle Greer, DB Landen Weaver

Notable: This was Tioga’s only victory last season … Last week was the first win with the Bulldogs for new head coach Chad Rogers … Era has lost 24 of its past 25 games.

Collinsville at McKinney Christian

Where: Ron Poe Stadium

Records: Collinsville 0-2; McKinney Christian 0-1

Last week: Collinsville lost 49-14 against Cooper; McKinney Christian lost 57-33 against Brentwood Christian

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Collinsville: QB Logan Jenkins, LB Lance Stone; McKinney Christian: WR Zeke Long, LB Dalton Sanders

Notable: Because of COVID-19 altered schedules, Collinsville played Peaster in this spot on its schedule last season … The Pirates are trying to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2014 … McKinney Christian’s opener got cancelled before playing last week.

Tom Bean at Clarksville

Where: New Century Club Field

Records: Tom Bean 0-1; Clarksville 1-1

Last week: Tom Bean did not play; Clarksville won 26-20 in overtime against Linden-Kildare

Series: Clarksville leads 2-1

Last season: Tom Bean won 18-12

Players to watch: Tom Bean: QB Branson Ashlock, DL Dylan Chapman; Clarksville: QB Jonathan Olguin, DB Amarion Black

Notable: Tom Bean had its game against Prairiland last week cancelled after the Tom Bean ISD was closed for COVID-19 precautions … The Tomcats are looking to avoid a third straight 0-2 start … A win by Clarksville would match its win total from last season.

Denton Calvary at Texoma Christian

Where: TCS Field

Records: Denton Calvary 0-2; Texoma Christian 0-2

Last week: Denton Calvary lost 46-0 against Wylie Prep Academy; Texoma Christian lost 56-13 against Ovilla Christian

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Denton Calvary: ATH Caden Ellis, DL Brennen Rollins; Texoma Christian: RB Clay Whitson, DB Jayden Jackson

Notable: Because of COVID-19 altered schedules, TCS played Grayson Christian in this spot on its schedule last season … The Eagles are trying to avoid a second-straight 0-3 start … Denton Calvary has scored just two touchdowns in its first two games.