Herald Democrat

Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Grant guided the Bearcats to a 36-35 victory over Mount Pleasant by having a hand in all five touchdowns – none bigger than his 48-yard game-winning pass to Elijah Chapman with no time left. Grant completed 16-of-33 passes for 248 yards and two TDs and ran 22 times for 121 yards and three scores.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro