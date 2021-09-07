Volleyball Roundup — Sherman leads winners to end non-district play

Herald Democrat

GAINESVILLE — The Sherman Lady Bearcats ended non-district play on a high note with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-12 victory against Gainesville.

Sherman will open up the District 10-5A portion of its schedule when it hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Friday afternoon.

Whitesboro 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Libby Langford had 11 kills, nine digs, eight assists and four aces as Whitesboro closed out non-district play with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 victory against Howe.

Jenna King added five kills and five digs, Maddy Cole handed out 16 assists, Abby Robinson collected nine digs and Isabel Gabbert chipped in three kills and seven digs for Whitesboro (11-13), which starts District 10-3A action at Ponder on Friday.

Howe kicks off District 11-3A play at Gunter on Friday.

Gunter 3, Aubrey 0

In Aubrey, Hanna Rubis led the way with 10 kills as Gunter finished non-district play with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Aubrey.

Rayanna Mauldin added 8 kills and 13 digs, Miranda Putnicki put down seven kills and Briley Singleton finished with 16 digs for Gunter (16-5), which hosts Howe on Friday afternoon to begin District 11-3A play.

S&S 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Sadler, Kendal Fellegy put down 13 kills as the Lady Rams closed out non-district play with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-9 victory over Sam Rayburn.

Marlee Howard had nine kills and eight aces, Paige Turner chipped in seven kills and three aces, Brenna Howard handed out 32 assists to go with three aces and Sydney Ringger finished with 12 digs and three aces for S&S (16-5), which opens District 10-3A play at Valley View on Friday afternoon.

Anna 3, Bells 1

In Anna, Katie Spears had 11 kills and 23 digs for the Lady Panthers but Anna earned a 30-28, 21-25, 34-32, 25-15 victory over Bells to end non-district play.

Emery Howard added nine kills and 16 digs, Bailee Dorris added seven kills and five digs, Bailey Floyd handed out 26 assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected 19 digs for Bells (11-10), which travels to Pottsboro on Friday.

Ponder 3, Pottsboro 0

In Pottsboro, Ciara Redden had nine kills for the Lady Cardinals but Ponder came away with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Pottsboro to finish off non-district play.

Taylor Hayes totaled four kills and five blocks, SG Lipscomb added four kills, Maddie Alonzo handed out eight assists, Palyn Reid finished with nine assists and 12 digs, Autumn Graley collected 13 digs and Paige Tuttle chipped in nine digs for Pottsboro (16-6), which will start District 11-3A action when it hosts Bells on Friday afternoon.