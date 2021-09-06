College Roundup — Austin College women's soccer opens with a victory

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women's soccer team opened up its season with a 2-1 victory over LeTourneau University behind first-half goals from Hailey Woodard and Rose Cortez.

Austin College got on the board early when Brittany Hutton found Woodard at the top of the box on a corner kick, with Woodard drilling a shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0 in the fourth minute of action.

LeTourneau tied the match at the 30:43 mark after drawing a penalty and Reagan Sandford capitalized on the kick.

Ten minutes later, Noora Elibiary played a long through-ball to Cortez, who collected the pass for a breakaway. Cortez punched a shot past the keeper in the 41st minute.

Kenedie Lane and Meredith Harris kept LeTourneau at bay for the final 60 minutes. Lane made six first-half saves in her collegiate debut while Harris stopped three second-half shots.

AC volleyball sweeps

The Austin College volleyball team improved to 5-0 with their fourth sweep of the young season by defeating Sul Ross State, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 in Hughey Gym.

Victoria Smith and Riley Abernethy each put down eight kills, Mari Prazak had 17 digs to go with five aces and Brooklyn Talley added four aces to go along with a match-best 15 assists for Austin College, which faces Westminster (Mo.) and Rhodes College at Rhodes on Friday afternoon.

Olivia Linton chipped in six kills, and Brianna Barch had six kills and three total blocks for the Lady Roos.

'Roo men's soccer loses

The Austin College men's soccer team came up short in a defensive struggle against visiting LeTourneau University, 1-0, in non-conference action.

The Yellow Jackets broke through with the only goal in the 70th minute.

The 'Roos took six shots in the first half while LeTourneau only had three shots. Each team only had one on goal. AC nearly scored but Louis Catchpole's shot went off the post in the 15th minute.

LeTourneau had a 10-4 shot advantage in the second half, including when Chino Rojas found the back of the net off a feed from Niko Stavros.

Connor Tullis made four saves for Austin College (0-2) while CJ Leyva stopped both shots he faced for the Jackets.

Storm cross-country starts

DALLAS — Southeastern Oklahoma State cross country opened the season with a fourth-place finish at the DBU Orville Rogers XC Opener.

Newcomer Zinara Lesley led the way with a mark of 20:22.4 in the 5K run, which was good for 26th place overall.

Ashley Martinez-Medina crossed next for the Storm with a time of 20:30.8 to finish 28th.

Megan Rose checked in 37th with a mark of 20:43.6 while Rachel Wynn followed in three spots later with a run of 20:53.9.

Madelynn Coffey crossed 62nd after clocking a run of 22:03.1 and Bailey Pritchett rounded out the Storm runners with a time of 22:53.2.

The Savage Storm return to action on Saturday when they travel to UT-Arlington for the Gerald Richey Invitational.

SOSU volleyball splits

DURANT, Okla. — Skylor Lewis and Caroline Griffith combined for 21 kills to power Southeastern Oklahoma State to its first win of the season, 25-19, 25- 20, 25-16, over Emporia State before the Storm ended the Southeastern Classic with a 17-25, 22-25, 25-19, 16-25 loss against New Mexico Highlands.

In the opener, Lewis collected 11 kills and 14 digs and Griffith added 10 kills while Mya Afflerbach chipped in five and Ruthie Forson handed out 35 assists to go with nine digs. Grace Shehadeh had 19 digs for the Storm (1-2), who will compete in the Dakota’s Patriot Classic in Tyler starting on Friday.

Lewis had 16 kills in the loss to Highlands while Griffith finished with eight kills, Forson totaled 34 assists, 10 digs and five kills, Shehadeh finished with 29 digs and Micah Stiggers followed with 11 digs.