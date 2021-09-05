Sherman stuns Mount Pleasant on last-second Hail Mary

Quinten Boyd

For the Herald Democrat

MOUNT PLEASANT — It was a game that had just about everything, including a touchdown on the final play to earn Cory Cain his first victory as a head coach.

Among several comebacks, a number of momentum shifts and some dominating performances, the outcome was decided by what one team didn’t have — and what was left afterwards.

After losing precious seconds on a penalty because it didn't have any timeouts left, Sherman was still able to complete a late fourth-quarter comeback when Phoenix Grant uncorked a 48-yard Hail Mary that Elijah Chapman grabbed in the end zone with no time on the clock for a 36-35 victory over Mount Pleasant in non-district action.

"I don't care how we get it, as long as we get it," Cain told Brandid Sports after the game. "Our kids found a way."

The Bearcats (1-1) rallied with a pair of touchdowns after trailing by 11 with less than five minutes remaining.

"We never gave up," Grant told Brandid Sports. "Defense got us a stop with a minute left to go down the field and we won the game."

The fateful drive almost stalled near midfield when Sherman was penalized for trying to call a timeout it didn't have. The 10-second runoff left only four seconds on the clock and time for a final play — all the Bearcats needed to end a wild game.

"It's a credit to the kids. They worked their rear ends off," Cain said. "They believed. They never gave up."

After scrambling his way out of trouble to the right, Grant launched the deciding throw back towards the left hash and into the end zone. Three Mount Pleasant defenders saw the play developing but the ball made it through two of them despite one grazing it.

Chapman had just gotten past them and he was able to hold on to the ball despite a bobble two yards inside the end zone for the touchdown, giving Sherman a stunning comeback victory.

"E.J. can fly and we saw E.J. behind them and we were all just holding our breath," Cain said.

Grant completed 17-of-33 for 246 yards and two touchdowns against one interception and rushed 22 times for 127 yards and three scores. Chapman caught four passes for 94 yards and the game-winner while J.D. Parker finished with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Tyson Minter led the way for Mount Pleasant (0-2) with 31 carries for 271 yards while Layne Pinckard threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for a score, including from two yards out with 4:54 remaining to give the Tigers a 35-24 lead.

Sherman came up with a stop in the red zone to get the ball back down by five. A pair of incompletions helped the cause by stopping the clock and the Bearcats had a chance when Mount Pleasant couldn't convert on fourth down instead of potentially kicking a field goal for an eight-point margin.

But it also still meant having to go 87 yards, with no timeouts, in a short amount of time.

Grant connected with Parker for a 21-yard gain on third-and-10 to get things started and Chapman picked up 11 yards on a catch after a false start. Grant ran for four yards before finding Kane Bowen for a nine-yard completion.

Then came the penalty and runoff before Grant fired to Chapman for the game-winning TD.

The two teams battled back and forth in a scintillating battle as both hoped to bounce back from an opening loss — Mount Pleasant at Wylie East and Sherman to rival Denison — and both played like it.

The Bearcats opened the scoring when Grant found Parker with a six-yard touchdown pass.

Sherman looked to extend its lead after Isaiah Jones recovered a fumble but the Bearcats went three-and-out.

Mount Pleasant tied the score after an eight-play, 60-yard drive capped by a five-yard touchdown run by Johnny Smith.

Sherman’s next drive showed promise after a 24-yard run by Grant and a 19-yard completion to Chapman but two sacks forced the Bearcats to settle for a 37-yard Dane Casselberry field goal to make it 10-7 early in the second quarter.

The Tigers’ ensuing drive covered 65 yards and ended with a one-yard touchdown plunge by Keller Thompson as Mount Pleasant went back in front.

Sherman returned fire, led by completions from Grant to Parker and Chapman, then after two Grant scampers, he hit Aries Jones for a 24-yard gain. Grant finished the job himself with a one-yard score for a 17-14 advantage with five minutes left in the half.

Sherman had a chance to add to the lead when Chaz Brown recovered a fumble on the Tiger 34-yard line. But Will Hills picked off Grant to keep it a three-point margin at the break.

Mount Pleasant switched quarterbacks to start the second half, going with Pinckard, and the Tigers got into scoring position before J.D. Mendoza missed a 32-yard field goal that would have tied the game.

Sherman's start to the third quarter didn't gain much and the Tigers capitalized when Pinckard threw a 25-yard touchdown to Tyreke Brown.

Mount Pleasant's lead was short-lived as Grant-to-Parker was the main connection on the next Sherman drive, which finished with a Grant run from four yards out for a 24-21 lead late in the third.

The lead changed hands again when when Pinckard found Miller McCrumby for a 10-yard score just seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers trio of Pinckard, Smith and Tyson Minter ran their way to another TD, this one when Pinckard plunged in from a yard out for the 35-24 advantage.

Grant’s legs led Sherman down the field on the ensuing drive, ending in an eight-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 35-30 with three minutes left after the Cats couldn't add the two-point conversion to pull them within a field goal, forcing them to need a touchdown at the end.