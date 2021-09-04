Week 2 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Wylie East   0-0  2-0  48  42

Sherman     0-0  1-1  49  72

W. Mesquite 0-0  1-1  53  39

M. North      0-0  1-1  60  54

Longview     0-0  1-1  21  40

H. Park        0-0  1-1  49  69

Tyler            0-0  0-2  65  86

Friday, Sept. 3

Sherman 36, Mount Pleasant 35

Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16

Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28

Mesquite Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19

Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55

Highland Park 28, Flower Mound 24

Longview 14, Marshall 0

Friday, Sept. 10

Sherman at Saginaw, 7 p.m.

Wylie East at Royse City, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.

Highland Park at Coppell, 7:30 p.m.

Chisholm Trail at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

McKinney North at Marshall, 7 p.m.

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Denison       0-0  2-0  79  34

Lovejoy        0-0  2-0 115 21

Frisco          0-0  2-0  97  54

Princeton     0-0  2-0  92  34

F. Liberty     0-0  2-0 105 70

F. Memorial 0-0  2-0  81  49

Lake Dallas 0-0  2-0  75  59

F. Leb. Trail 0-0  1-1  55  63

P. Rock Hill 0-0  1-1  89  34

Thursday, Sept. 2

Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0

Princeton 71 South Garland 14

Friday, Sept. 3

Denison 42, Fort Worth Brewer 21

Corsicana 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 30

Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21

Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 31

Frisco Memorial 58, Melissa 35

Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7

Thursday, Sept. 9

*Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco Liberty (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

*Lovejoy at Princeton, 7 p.m.

*Frisco Memorial at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

*Lake Dallas at Frisco (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

(Denison bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

V. Alstyne    0-0  2-0  89  22

Aubrey         0-0  2-0 104 21

Celina          0-0  2-0  69  37

Krum           0-0  2-0  69  20

Sanger        0-0  1-1  88  63

Friday, Sept. 3

Van Alstyne 48, Bonham 7

Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32

Krum 27, Hillsboro 20

Celina 35, Paris 24

Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14

Friday, Sept. 10

Anna at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

Howe at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Farmersville at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Brock           0-0  2-0  78  16

Paradise      0-0  2-0  93  13

Bowie          0-0  2-0  90  20

Ponder        0-0  2-0  69  44

Peaster        0-0  2-0 111 12

Pilot Point    0-0  1-0  30  28

Whitesboro  0-0  1-1  55  83

Boyd            0-0  0-2  29  69

Friday, Sept. 3

Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14

Paradise 56, Nocona 0

Peaster 56, Alvord 12

Brock 47, Community 13

Jacksboro 28, Boyd 14

Ponder 22, City View 16

Bowie 18, Bridgeport 13

(Pilot Point bye)

Friday, Sept. 10

Gunter at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Valley at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Tolar at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Nocona at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Bowie at Henrietta, 7:30 p.m.

(Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point bye)

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Mt. Vernon  0-0  2-0 101 24

Winnsboro   0-0  1-1  74  64

Bonham       0-0  1-1  54  90

Mineola       0-0  1-1  63  35

Howe           0-0  0-1  21  35

Rains           0-0  0-1  36  49

Pottsboro     0-0  0-2  48 107

Commerce  0-0  0-2  27  69

Friday, Sept. 3

Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7

Mineola 42, Wills Point 11

Leonard 43, Commerce 6

Hooks 41, Winnsboro 35

Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6

Van Alstyne 48, Bonham 7

(Howe, Emory Rains bye)

Friday, Sept. 10

Howe at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Emory Rains at Grand Saline, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m.

Leonard at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.

(Pottsboro bye)

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         0-0  2-0  94  14

Leonard       0-0  2-0  86  13

Whitewright 0-0  1-1  56  20

Bells            0-0  1-1  75  61

Blue Ridge  0-0  1-1  43  69

Lone Oak    0-0  1-1  48  53

S&S             0-0  0-2  38 100

Friday, Sept. 3

Callisburg 36, S&S 10

Honey Grove 20, Whitewright 7

Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7

Bells 41, Breckenridge 20

Lone Oak 27, Eustace 25

Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 14

Leonard 43, Commerce 6

Friday, Sept. 10

S&S at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.

Celeste at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.

Gunter at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Bells at Valley View, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Muenster at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Leonard at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Tioga           0-0  1-1  77  28

Lindsay        0-0  1-1  78  52

Alvord          0-0  1-1  69  90

Tom Bean   0-0  0-1  22  26

Trenton        0-0  0-1  14  38

Collinsville   0-0  0-2  35  76

Friday, Sept. 3

Tioga 56, Electra 0

Cooper 47, Collinsville 14

Peaster 56, Alvord 12

Muenster 40, Lindsay 7

(Tom Bean, Trenton bye)

Friday, Sept. 10

Tioga at Era, 7:30 p.m.

Collinsville at McKinney Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tom Bean at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

S&S at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.

Chico at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Callisburg, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

C. Classical 1-0  2-0 120 25

A. Christian 0-0  2-0  96  46

I. Faustina   0-0  2-0 113 20

D. Fairhill     0-0  0-1    0  50

TCS             0-0  0-2  31 106

PCA North   0-1  0-2  85 150

Thursday, Sept. 2

Irving Faustina 68, Grayson Christian 20

Friday, Sept. 3

Ovilla Christian 56, Texoma Christian 13

* Fort Worth Covenant Classical 64, Prestonwood Christian Academy North 19

Azle Christian 64, Heritage Christian 16

Dallas Academy at Dallas Fairhill, (n.)

Friday, Sept. 10

Denton Calvary at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Christian at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Christian at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.

UME Prep at Azle Christian, 7 p.m.

Irving Faustina at Granbury Cornerstone, 7 p.m.

(Dallas Fairhill)