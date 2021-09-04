Week 2 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Wylie East 0-0 2-0 48 42
Sherman 0-0 1-1 49 72
W. Mesquite 0-0 1-1 53 39
M. North 0-0 1-1 60 54
Longview 0-0 1-1 21 40
H. Park 0-0 1-1 49 69
Tyler 0-0 0-2 65 86
Friday, Sept. 3
Sherman 36, Mount Pleasant 35
Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16
Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28
Mesquite Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19
Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55
Highland Park 28, Flower Mound 24
Longview 14, Marshall 0
Friday, Sept. 10
Sherman at Saginaw, 7 p.m.
Wylie East at Royse City, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.
Highland Park at Coppell, 7:30 p.m.
Chisholm Trail at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
McKinney North at Marshall, 7 p.m.
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Denison 0-0 2-0 79 34
Lovejoy 0-0 2-0 115 21
Frisco 0-0 2-0 97 54
Princeton 0-0 2-0 92 34
F. Liberty 0-0 2-0 105 70
F. Memorial 0-0 2-0 81 49
Lake Dallas 0-0 2-0 75 59
F. Leb. Trail 0-0 1-1 55 63
P. Rock Hill 0-0 1-1 89 34
Thursday, Sept. 2
Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0
Princeton 71 South Garland 14
Friday, Sept. 3
Denison 42, Fort Worth Brewer 21
Corsicana 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 30
Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 31
Frisco Memorial 58, Melissa 35
Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7
Thursday, Sept. 9
*Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco Liberty (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
*Lovejoy at Princeton, 7 p.m.
*Frisco Memorial at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
*Lake Dallas at Frisco (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
(Denison bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
V. Alstyne 0-0 2-0 89 22
Aubrey 0-0 2-0 104 21
Celina 0-0 2-0 69 37
Krum 0-0 2-0 69 20
Sanger 0-0 1-1 88 63
Friday, Sept. 3
Van Alstyne 48, Bonham 7
Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32
Krum 27, Hillsboro 20
Celina 35, Paris 24
Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14
Friday, Sept. 10
Anna at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
Howe at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Farmersville at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
Celina at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Brock 0-0 2-0 78 16
Paradise 0-0 2-0 93 13
Bowie 0-0 2-0 90 20
Ponder 0-0 2-0 69 44
Peaster 0-0 2-0 111 12
Pilot Point 0-0 1-0 30 28
Whitesboro 0-0 1-1 55 83
Boyd 0-0 0-2 29 69
Friday, Sept. 3
Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14
Paradise 56, Nocona 0
Peaster 56, Alvord 12
Brock 47, Community 13
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 14
Ponder 22, City View 16
Bowie 18, Bridgeport 13
(Pilot Point bye)
Friday, Sept. 10
Gunter at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Valley at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Tolar at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Nocona at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
Bowie at Henrietta, 7:30 p.m.
(Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point bye)
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Mt. Vernon 0-0 2-0 101 24
Winnsboro 0-0 1-1 74 64
Bonham 0-0 1-1 54 90
Mineola 0-0 1-1 63 35
Howe 0-0 0-1 21 35
Rains 0-0 0-1 36 49
Pottsboro 0-0 0-2 48 107
Commerce 0-0 0-2 27 69
Friday, Sept. 3
Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7
Mineola 42, Wills Point 11
Leonard 43, Commerce 6
Hooks 41, Winnsboro 35
Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6
Van Alstyne 48, Bonham 7
(Howe, Emory Rains bye)
Friday, Sept. 10
Howe at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Emory Rains at Grand Saline, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
(Pottsboro bye)
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 0-0 2-0 94 14
Leonard 0-0 2-0 86 13
Whitewright 0-0 1-1 56 20
Bells 0-0 1-1 75 61
Blue Ridge 0-0 1-1 43 69
Lone Oak 0-0 1-1 48 53
S&S 0-0 0-2 38 100
Friday, Sept. 3
Callisburg 36, S&S 10
Honey Grove 20, Whitewright 7
Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7
Bells 41, Breckenridge 20
Lone Oak 27, Eustace 25
Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 14
Leonard 43, Commerce 6
Friday, Sept. 10
S&S at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.
Celeste at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
Gunter at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Bells at Valley View, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Muenster at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Tioga 0-0 1-1 77 28
Lindsay 0-0 1-1 78 52
Alvord 0-0 1-1 69 90
Tom Bean 0-0 0-1 22 26
Trenton 0-0 0-1 14 38
Collinsville 0-0 0-2 35 76
Friday, Sept. 3
Tioga 56, Electra 0
Cooper 47, Collinsville 14
Peaster 56, Alvord 12
Muenster 40, Lindsay 7
(Tom Bean, Trenton bye)
Friday, Sept. 10
Tioga at Era, 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville at McKinney Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Tom Bean at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
S&S at Alvord, 7:30 p.m.
Chico at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay at Callisburg, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
C. Classical 1-0 2-0 120 25
A. Christian 0-0 2-0 96 46
I. Faustina 0-0 2-0 113 20
D. Fairhill 0-0 0-1 0 50
TCS 0-0 0-2 31 106
PCA North 0-1 0-2 85 150
Thursday, Sept. 2
Irving Faustina 68, Grayson Christian 20
Friday, Sept. 3
Ovilla Christian 56, Texoma Christian 13
* Fort Worth Covenant Classical 64, Prestonwood Christian Academy North 19
Azle Christian 64, Heritage Christian 16
Dallas Academy at Dallas Fairhill, (n.)
Friday, Sept. 10
Denton Calvary at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Christian at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Christian at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7:30 p.m.
UME Prep at Azle Christian, 7 p.m.
Irving Faustina at Granbury Cornerstone, 7 p.m.
(Dallas Fairhill)