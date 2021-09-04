Volleyball Roundup — Bells takes down S&S in four

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Bailee Dorris had 10 kills as Bells defeated S&S, 25-22, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, in non-district action.

Katie Spears added six kills and nine digs, Emery Howard chipped in four kills and eight digs, Brooklyn Blodgett put down four kills, Bailey Floyd handed out 10 assists, Blair Baker finished with eight assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected 18 digs for Bells (11-9), which closes out non-district play by traveling to Anna on Tuesday night.

Marlee Howard had 10 kills, Kendal Fellegy and Harlee Wooten each added eight kills, Paige Turner finished with seven kills and four blocks and Brenna Howard handed out 39 assists for S&S (15-5), which ends non-district play at Tom Bean on Tuesday.

Gunter 3, Melissa 0

In Melissa, Hanna Rubis put down 12 kills as Gunter defeated the Lady Cardinals, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17, in non-district action.

Rayanna Mauldin chipped in seven kills and 11 digs, Briley Singleton collected 20 digs and Brelee Mauldin had 14 digs for Gunter (15-5), which travels to Aubrey on Tuesday to end non-district play.

Farmersville 3, Van Alstyne 2

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers suffered a 25-20, 27-25, 19-25, 28-30, 20-22 loss against Farmersville in non-district action.

Van Alstyne (17-8) finishes up non-district play with a visit to Lake Dallas on Tuesday night.

Alvord 3, Whitesboro 0

In Alvord, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-15, 25-23, 25-12 loss against Alvord in non-district action.

Whitesboro (10-13) closes out non-district play with a trip to Howe on Tuesday night.