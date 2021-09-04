Gunter handles Pottsboro, ends Cards' recent hex over Tigers

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

GUNTER — After back-to-back years where two of their three losses came against the Pottsboro Cardinals, the Gunter Tigers were more than ready to provide some payback.

The revenge was delivered, nearly in shutout fashion, as Gunter earned a 51-7 victory over Pottsboro in non-district play.

Over the Tigers' last 56 regular-season games, the only defeats were to the Cardinals in 2019 and 2020.

Gunter (2-0) did all of its scoring in the first half while Pottsboro (0-2) managed to get on the board in the closing seconds.

Hudson Graham ran seven times for 115 yards and two touchdowns and also completed 7-of-14 passes for 65 yards and a score, Ethan Sloan finished with 130 yards and a TD on seven carries, Ashton Bennett, Kaden Rigsby and Saul Rodriguez all chipped in rushing touchdowns and Ivy Hellman’s lone catch went 21 yards for a score to pace Gunter, which travels to Whitesboro on Friday.

Major McBride broke the shutout bid with a touchdown run, part of his 12 carries for 35 yards, while Jett Carroll had 66 yards on 19 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 44 yards with two interceptions and Reid Thompson caught three passes for 26 yards for Pottsboro, which is off the next two weeks before opening District 5-3A (I) play at Howe unless it can find an opponent for either Friday.

The Cardinals, who have started 0-2 for the first time since 2009, got the ball to start the game and made it to midfield before Cooper Wade came up with an interception.

Gunter, which finished with 475 total yards, traveled 53 yards in four plays to start its scoring when Graham connected with Ivy Hellman for a 21 yard touchdown pass just two minutes into the contest.

The Tigers quickly got the ball back and Graham had a 35-yard touchdown run around the left side to make it 14-0 with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Ethan Sloan added to the lead with a 55-yard TD scamper and Bennett closed out the first-quarter scoring on a 21-yard run with 3:12 to go as Gunter build a 29-0 margin.

Rodriguez pushed the lead to 37-0 with his 24-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the second quarter.

It was a 44-0 lead when Rigsby reached the end zone from 14 yards out in the middle of the frame.

Graham got his second TD run and notched the final points for Gunter with a 13-yard run and just 39 seconds to go until half-time.

The only scoring came in the closing minute when the Cardinals recovered at fumble at the Gunter 15-yard line and McBride had a five-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds remaining.