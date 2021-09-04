Football Roundup — Tioga trounces Electra; Bells bops Breckenridge

Herald Democrat

ELECTRA — Tioga produce a trio of 100-yard rushers as the Bulldogs picked up their most lopsided victory as an 11-man program, 56-0, against Electra in non-district action.

Chase Evans had 17 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns, Johnny Dorpinghaus finished with 15 carries for 144 yards and two scores and three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown and Logan Westbrook ran 15 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns and was 5-of-7 passing for 59 yards with a TD for Tioga (1-1), which matched its win total from last year and gave new head coach Chad Rogers his first victory at the school.

Tanner Yant added a rushing TD for the Bulldogs, who play at Era on Friday night.

Bells 41, Breckenridge 20

In Breckenridge, Bo Baker had 12 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns and returned the second-half kickoff 99 yards for a score as Bells defeated Breckenridge in non-district action.

The match-up took place after Howe had to cancel against the Panthers late Thursday afternoon.

Brock Baker finished with 102 yards and a TD on 10 carries, Grady Waldrip chipped in 15 carries for 77 yards and a score and Blake Rolen also scored on the ground for Bells (1-1), which plays at Valley View on Friday night.

Anson Rodgers, Jerry Lawson and Cedric Baladez scored for Breckenridge (1-1), which trailed 41-0 going to the fourth quarter.

Callisburg 36, S&S 10

In Sadler, Gavyn Collins scored the lone touchdown for the Rams during their non-district loss at home against Callisburg.

Kevin Sanchez added a 34-yard field goal for S&S (0-2), which travels to Alvord on Friday night.

Colton Montgomery threw four TD passes and ran for a score while Colton Simpson caught three of touchdown passes for Callisburg (2-0).

Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14

In Aubrey, Greyson Ledbetter had 14 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns during Whitesboro’s non-district loss to Aubrey.

Jake Hermes had a catch for 22 yards and Sean Schares finished with a reception for 11 yards for Whitesboro (1-1), which hosts Gunter on Friday night.

Braylon Colgrove had 15 carries for 274 yards and four touchdowns while Martavious Hill chipped in six carries for 49 yards and two TDs for Aubrey (2-0).

Honey Grove 20, Whitewright 7

In Honey Grove, Clayton Warford had 10 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and threw for 45 yards during Whitewright’s non-district loss against Honey Grove.

Xy’rion Daniels added 43 yards on eight carries and Zayne Prieto caught a pair of passes for 33 yards for Whitewright (1-1), which hosts Celeste on Friday night.

Cooper 47, Collinsville 14

In Cooper, Logan Jenkins completed 11-of-19 passes for 167 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception during Collinsville’s non-district loss against Cooper.

Garrett Trevino finished with four carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, Nathen Bocanegra had two catches for 57 yards and a TD and Carter Scott chipped in two receptions for 36 yards for Collinsville (0-2), which plays at McKinney Christian on Friday night.

Canon Ingram ran for a pair of touchdowns while Colin Ingram added a TD on the ground and threw a touchdown pass to Wyatt Allen for Cooper (2-0).

Ovilla Christian 56, Texoma Christian 13

In Sherman, Hayden Turner had 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns during Texoma Christian’s non-district loss against Ovilla Christian.

Jonah Barker added six carries for 31 yards and Chris Barnett had a reception for 12 yards for Texoma Christian (0-2), which hosts Denton Calvary on Friday night.

Ashton White ran for 207 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries while Michael Langford had three catches for 34 yards and a TD for Ovilla Christian (1-1).