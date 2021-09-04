Denison uses big plays in fast start to beat Brewer

There couldn’t have been a much better start for the Yellow Jackets and whether on the ground or through the air, it seemed like no matter what Denison decided to do, huge chunks of yardage followed.

Big play after big play helped build a three-score lead in less than a quarter, allowing the starters to relax for the final 14 minutes as Denison cruised to a 42-21 victory over Fort Worth Brewer in non-district action at Munson Stadium.

Caleb Heavner completed 7-of-12 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown and also ran six times for 54 yards and two TDs while Jadarian Price finished with 12 carries for 151 yards and a score to go with a pair of catches for 81 yards and a touchdown for Denison (2-0), which started a season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017.

Jaylen Spriggs threw a pair of TD passes despite completing just 7-of-18 attempts for 128 yards and also ran 14 times for 50 yards for Brewer (1-1).

“Because they play man a ton and have a heavy line of scrimmage, if you bust it or get behind them, you can have those big plays,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said.

Heavner’s first four completions gained no less than 27 yards, his first run went for 29 and a score and Price took his first carry 85 yards to the house.

“The bottom line is our offensive line is getting tremendously better,” Whitson said. “We have seen the last five weeks how much better we’ve gotten up front.”

The Jackets now have their bye as 7-5A (II) play begins and will travel to defending district champ Lovejoy on Sept. 17.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” Whitson said. “We’ve got a week to get completely healthy and be ready.”

By the latter stages of the third quarter, Denison held a commanding 35-7 lead. Jack Aleman, who totaled five carries for 71 yards, burst through the line on a 24-yard TD run at the 1:47 mark and the lopsided score sent almost all of the starters to the sideline.

A snap over the punter’s head on Brewer’s ensuing possession gave the Jackets the ball on the one-yard line and Josh Kurtenbach’s keeper on the first play pushed the advantage to five scores with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Keiran Patrick-Daniels returned the kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.

“That’s not backups,” Whitson said. “That’s guys that need to make a play. We’ll be taking a look at that I promise.”

Spriggs got the ball to Montrail Cushionberry on a fourth-down screen for a 38-yard TD with 4:44 remaining, but the Jackets recovered the second straight onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Jackets’ 21-0 lead started essentially on the first play from scrimmage after a penalty on the opening snap. Price went through the left side and shook off an ankle tackle for the 85-yard TD only 23 seconds into the contest.

Heavner capped the second drive with his 29-yard keeper up the middle, the last snap of a four-play, 58-yard possession that started with Trey Rhodes’ 27-yard catch.

Denison’s next drive covered 85 yards in eight plays. Price (29 yards) and Keegan Pruitt (34 yards) had receptions over defenders and then Heavner faked the hand-off to Price for an easy one-yard keep on third-and-goal for the 21-0 advantage with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter.

The margin widened the next time the Jackets had the ball when Heavner scrambled to his left on third down, found Price along the sideline and he cut back to the middle before pulling away for a 52-yard touchdown catch with 10:53 left in the half.

At that point Denison had 281 yards on 16 snaps, which was more plays than the Bears had yards (15).

“Three receivers making plays, JD making plays, Caleb making plays — that’s how you want it to look,” Whitson said. “And it goes back to that offensive line. And (tight end) Jaren Hendricks blocked his tail off.”

Heavner was 5-of-8 passing for 147 yards and a TD to go with 48 yards on four carries and two scores while Price had 10 touches for 178 yards (97 rushing, 81 receiving).

Denison had a chance to pad its lead but Terrence Durham blocked Logan Voight’s 43-yard field goal attempt in the middle of the second quarter.

Brewer’s first three possessions went nowhere, including when the Bears’ wasted a 36-yard kickoff return to the Denison 37 as kicker Ryder Pool made the TD-saving tackle on Patrick-Daniels. Brewer eventually faced fourth-and-16 and turned it over on an incompletion.

“The exciting thing is everyone is looking at the 21-0 and focusing on the 21,” Whitson said. “That zero is just as important.”

The final two possessions of the half were better for the Bears. Kadin Gehring went 50 yards for a TD on a receiver screen with 7:51 until the break.

Brewer had first-and-goal at the seven in the final minutes of the half but came away empty. First the Bears settled for a 29-yard field goal attempt by Alex Andrade, which went wide left.

But the Jackets were called for running into the kicker, moving the ball up five yards. Brewer decided to go for it and Spriggs’ fade to the left back corner of the end zone was broken up by Jalik Lewis with 1:17 on the clock.

It was his third big play of the goal-line stand — he broke up a screen pass on first down and two plays later Spriggs lofted a ball to the end zone for a wide-open Ka’morreun Pimpton. Lewis came over and hit Pimpton hard enough to dislodge the ball and keep him from completing the TD catch.