Storm football starts season off with a victory

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State piled up 531 yards and the defense forced three turnovers as the Savage Storm opened the season with a 38-20 victory over Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference play.

Daulton Hatley completed 16-of-26 for 321 yards and three touchdowns for his second career 300-yard outing.

He connected with eight different receivers, who were led by Braxton Kincade. He had seven receptions for 93 yards and a pair of scores. Marquis Gray finished with three catches for 110 yards, including a 91-yard YD, while Duce Pittman followed with three catches for 78 yards for Southeastern, which hosts Harding next Saturday at 6 p.m. at Paul Laird Field.

CJ Shavers finished with 116 yards rushing on 10 carries while Deundre Wheeler added 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Taylor also added a score on the ground.

Maalik Hall forcing a fumble that was recovered by TJ Davis while Jaylen Shaw and Keelan Chilton each snagged interceptions. Hall and Josh Mulumba each finished with a team-best six tackles.

Wheeler put the Storm on the board first after a pair of defensive stops, scoring from a yard out to cap Southeastern's second drive, a six-play, 68-yard drive that put the Storm up 7-0 with 6:45 to go in the first quarter.

After trading possessions, Jack Lindsey connected on a 36-yard TD pass to Adam Cousins to knot the score at seven with 3:03 to go in the first.

Southeastern scored again on the ground in the second quarter as Taylor had an eight-yard TD run with 8:59 to play in the second quarter after a Hatley-to-Pittman pass covered 31 yards.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Storm needed just three plays, including a 20-yard Wheeler run and then a 21-yard TD toss from Hatley to Kincade with 7:21 to play in the half for a 21-7 advantage.

Trey Keatts booted a 28-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-7 at at the break.

Southeastern wasted no time in widening the gap early in the second half as Hatley found Gray on the second play from scrimmage with the 91-yard touchdown connection for a 31-7 margin less than a minute into the third quarter.

It goes down as the Storm's third-longest passing score in its time in Division II and ties for the fourth longest all-time in program history.

The Wonder Boys answered with an 11-play, 84-yard drive that was capped by a Jordan Eddington TD run, but Connor Swope picked off the two-point conversion to keep the score at 31-13.

Arkansas Tech cut its deficit to 31-20 with a three-yard TD pass from Lindsey to Caleb Batie on the first play of the fourth quarter.

After a Storm three-and-out, the Southeastern defense came through with a fourth-down stop on the ensuing drive.

Southeastern marched down the field before Hatley found Kincade for a five-yard TD toss with 6:43 to play, capping a nine-play, 53-yard drive that burned 4:24 off the clock and gave the Storm a 38-20 lead.

Arkansas Tech made it near midfield before Chilton picked off a pass and Southeastern ran out the clock to secure the victory.

