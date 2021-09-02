Tom Bean athletics on pause after district closes for COVID-19 precautions

The Tom Bean football and volleyball teams will not play on Friday after the school district decided to close through the holiday weekend for COVID-19 and sickness precautions throughout the ISD.

The non-district football game at Prairiland and the non-district volleyball match at Whitewright were cancelled.

Prairiland will now host Edgewood, which had its contest against Emory Rains called off.

This is the second straight season the Tomcats will play a shortened football schedule due to COVID-19. The non-district game against Quinlan Boles in 2020 was cancelled due to positive cases at Boles.

The ISD expects to resume normal activities on Tuesday, when volleyball is scheduled to host S&S. Football is planning to play at Clarksville on Sept. 10.