It's no longer Groundhog Day for Cats coach

It was a different scenario for Cory Cain when he arrived at work this past Monday morning.

For nearly a decade when coming off a loss, it meant his season was over. There was no prepping for a next opponent, only collecting equipment and planning off-season workouts.

Cain’s time as the defensive coordinator at Allen was full of outrageous success, so much so that before getting Sherman (0-1) ready to travel to Mount Pleasant (0-1) for a non-district match-up at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, he hadn’t been in this situation since the first week of October……in 2012.

It was the last time Cain was part of a regular-season loss before this past Friday. In his remaining time with the Eagles, there were only five more defeats and all of them came in the playoffs. Allen’s victory last week was its 100th straight in the regular season.

“It is crazy to think about. It is what it is and now we have to go to work,” he said. “Even those losses at Allen, you always rewind, to learn from it."

Cain was hoping to keep his personal streak alive, since it meant Sherman would also be ending a negative one by claiming a victory over Denison for the first time, coincidentally, since 2012. But the Bearcats suffered their ninth straight loss to Denison, 37-13, to kick off the season.

It is not a game which has defined Sherman’s year — the Cats have gone on to make the playoffs three of the previous four seasons, including a tie for second place in the District 7-5A (I) standings a year ago.

“If they weren’t disappointed, I’d be worried because it shows how much they wanted to win. One game doesn’t define you, define your season,” Cain said. “Every other goal you still have out there is available.”

Using it as a tool to get back to that point is the main focus for an almost entirely new coaching staff and close to a dozen starters who made their varsity debuts last week.

“That’s a big thing. Anytime for a lot of kids for their first varsity game to be a big-time game, we’ll learn from that experience,” Cain said. “They’re going to be better.”

The score was tied at seven after the first quarter but the Bearcats, who finished with three turnovers, fell behind 27-7 at half and were unable to get closer than 27-13 in the middle of the third.

“They fought their rear ends off. (The defense) gave us a chance. They got after it,” Cain said. “Youth and experience hurt us, especially against them with all those seniors. Two of the 11 aren’t on the same page and you can be exposed. We feel it can be teachable, correctable.”

Phoenix Grant completed 13-of-26 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and also led the team with 52 yards on 11 carries. Caleb Thompson added a rushing TD, gaining 17 yards on seven carries as Sherman struggled with just 94 yards on 32 attempts, and Vontrelle Sanders caught the touchdown pass. Aries Jones led in receiving with five catches for 66 yards.

“The kids played really hard. You could see how important it was to them,” Cain said. “We have to eliminate mistakes. We can’t turn it over. We had a couple communication mistakes against a good team.”

Mount Pleasant kicked off its season with a 19-14 loss against Wylie East, one of Sherman’s 7-5A (I) districtmates. The Tigers were up 14-13 at half-time but were held scoreless in the second half and the Raiders scored the deciding TD early in the fourth quarter before holding on for the win with an interception to seal it.

Tyson Minter led Mount Pleasant with 13 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers totaled just 157 yards with 110 of that on the ground. Johnny Smith added a rushing touchdown and Keller Thompson completed only 5-of-19 passes for 47 yards with two interceptions.

Wylie East also did most of its damage on the ground, gaining 214 yards and two TDs on 37 carries compared to attempting just 11 passes to pick up 49 yards through the air.

Mount Pleasant beat the Bearcats, 24-7, a year ago to get off to a 2-0 start but then earned just one victory on the field the rest of the way, in the district finale against Jacksonville to go with a forfeit over Hallsville to finish 4-6 overall and miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

“They’re a good football team — running a Wing-T based offense where the difference is what we see today with spread everywhere. They’re going to roll some good backs through there,” Cain said. “Our works cut out for us.”

Non-district

What: Sherman at Mount Pleasant

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMAD 102.5