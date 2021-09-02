Bells-Howe football cancelled; Panthers now play at Breckenridge

The non-district football game between Bells and Howe scheduled for Bulldog Stadium on Friday night has been cancelled.

Howe made the decision based on positive COVID-19 cases within its program.

Bells was able to find a replacement and play this week by making a trip to Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Breckenridge, which opened its season with a 49-28 win over Jacksboro, was looking for an opponent after its game against Ballinger was also cancelled on Thursday. The Class 3A Division I school is located an hour and 45 minutes west of Fort Worth.

Howe is scheduled to play at Sanger next Friday before entering its bye week with District 5-3A (I) play to start Sept. 24 when the Bulldogs host Pottsboro.

The Bells-Howe match-up was the second game this week to be altered due to COVID-19. Tom Bean ISD announced it was closing Friday and that the Tomcats’ non-district contest at Prairiland was cancelled.