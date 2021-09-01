Yellow Jackets try to build on their latest Ax victory

Since the Battle of the Ax moved to the first game of the season, the Yellow Jackets haven’t had any problems getting a victory against their rivals.

Carrying that momentum to the following week, however, has been a bit more challenging. And with district play right around the corner, Denison (1-0) will look to open with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017 as it hosts Fort Worth Brewer (1-0) in non-district action at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“Hopefully improve a ton between Week 1 and Week 2 and if we do, it means we’re a really good football team,” Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Whitson said.

Denison maintained its stranglehold on the Battle of the Ax rivalry with a 37-13 victory over Sherman in the 123rd edition. It was the ninth straight win in the series by the Yellow Jackets, extending their own best stretch of success in what is the third-longest overall Ax winning streak.

“I thought we played better after watching the video than at first blush,” Whitson said. “There were a couple things to clean up. For a Game 1, especially as hyped as that game is, the kids did a good job.”

Jadarian Price had 22 carries for a career-best 259 yards and a touchdown while Jack Aleman added seven carries for 79 yards and two TDs and Caleb Heavner was 13-of-17 passing for 180 yards with touchdown passes to Trey Rhodes and Keegan Pruitt. Dylan DeHorney finished with eight catches for 75 yards.

The Jackets held the Bearcats to under 250 total yards and came away with three turnovers — two by Kenyan Kelly with an interception and fumble recovery.

Whitson also became the first Denison coach to win his first Battle of the Ax contest since Guy Gardner in 1956, a span of nine coaches in between.

“I took a pause seven or eight minutes into the game. It’s really special, the fervor on both sides,” Whitson said. “I’ve been in some really big ball games and I don’t think I’ve been in one like that and what it means to both communities.

“An opener’s always exciting. Ours just happens to be disproportionately exciting.”

This is the last game for the Jackets before hitting the bye week and then entering 7-5A (II) play at defending district champ Lovejoy on Sept. 17. It’s a much shorter ramp-up than Whitson is used to but he’s laid out his schedule for it.

“We’re on a progression. We’re installing things on a week to week basis,” he said.

Denison was supposed to play at Brewer last season but a schedule altered by COVID-19 sent the Jackets on the road to Texas High while the Bears faced Keller Central.

Brewer is led by former Denison assistant Todd Peterman, who is in his fourth season at Brewer with a pair of playoff appearances, including with a 4-5 mark last year. He was the head coach at DeSoto the prior three seasons and won the 6A Division II title with a 16-0 mark in 2016.

His coordinators are also former Jacket assistants — Jeff Wigington runs the offense and Mark Howeth is in charge of the defense.

“They’re very well coached,” said Whitson, who was in a district with DeSoto and when he was at South Grand Prairie. “From that standpoint we’re familiar with them, they’re doing like things."

The Bears won their opener, 23-20, in dramatic fashion against Midlothian. Brewer held a 23-14 lead before Midlothian was within a field goal. Instead of tying the game after getting inside the 10-yard line, Midlothian went for it on fourth down and the Bears came up with the stop to preserve the victory.

Junior Jaylen Spriggs completed 12-of-19 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and also added a TD on the ground despite running 10 times for three yards while the tandem of junior Tyrelle Davis (nine carries for 100 yards) and senior Montrail Cushionberry (13 carries for 94 yards and a TD) led the way rushing and B.J. Williams, who has an offer from Colorado, finished with six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Midlothian had four turnovers — three fumbles — and earned 181 of its 236 yards on the ground out of the triple option.

The defense is slated to be led by senior Bear Alexander, who did not play in the opener. There is a chance he does not see the field again this week but if he does, the five-star defensive tackle — the 30th-best player in the nation and ninth-best in Texas — will be noticed since he's six-foot-three and 325 pounds.

He transferred to Brewer after helping Denton Ryan win a state title last season and is down to Georgia and Texas A&M for his college choice.

Sophomore corner Jordon Johnson-Rubell is already a highly-coveted recruit with 16 offers that include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and USC. The early 24/7 rankings have him 28th in the country, fifth in Texas and third at his position for the Class of 2024.

“They play a scheme where what they do is make you make plays. There’s chances to do that but you have to make them,” Whitson said. “The played a lot of sophomores last season. They gained that experience and it’s showing.”

Non-district

What: Brewer at Denison

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM