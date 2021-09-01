Whitesboro native James wins the Oklahoma Open by a stroke

Herald Democrat

EDMOND, Okla. — Former Whitesboro and Southeastern Oklahoma State standout Zach James won the the Oklahoma Open, taking the title by a single stroke on The East Course at Oak Tree Country Club.

James shot 18-under for the 54-hole event, beating Sam Stevens by a shot, sandwiching 65s around a 62 and despite trailing by three shots with five holes to play.

Quade Cummins and Wyatt Worthington II tied for third at 14-under.

James turned pro after graduating from Southeastern in 2019 but a thumb injury delayed the start of his career until this year. He will be at qualifying school this fall to earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

James won the Class 2A state championship as a senior at Whitesboro in 2014 and was a four-time All-Great American Conference selection — three times as a first-teamer — as part of winning the 2018 GAC Individual Championship and was named the GAC Golfer of the Year in 2018 and 2019.