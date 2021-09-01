Week 2 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at Mount Pleasant

Where: Sam Parker Field

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 0-1; Mount Pleasant 0-1

Last week: Sherman lost 37-13 against Denison; Mount Pleasant lost 19-14 against Wylie East

Series: Sherman leads 5-2

Last season: Mount Pleasant won 24-7

Players to watch: Sherman: QB Phoenix Grant, DB Connor Clark; Mount Pleasant: RB Tyson Minter, LB Nic Chappell

Notable: The Bearcats are looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the third time in four seasons … Six different Sherman receivers had receptions last week with four notching their first career catches … Mount Pleasant had just 157 yards (110 rushing) last week against Sherman’s districtmate Wylie East.

Fort Worth Brewer at Denison

Where: Munson Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Fort Worth Brewer 1-0; Denison 1-0

Last week: Fort Worth Brewer won 23-20 against Midlothian; Denison won 37-13 against Sherman

Series: Denison leads 1-0

Last meeting: 1997 (Denison won 47-12 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Fort Worth Brewer: QB Jaylen Spriggs, DL Bear Alexander; Denison: WR Trey Rhodes, LB William Wallis

Notable: This game was supposed to be played last year but was cancelled due to COVID-19. Denison lost to Texas High and Brewer beat Keller Central … The Jackets are going for their first 2-0 start since 2017 … Brewer’s head coach is former Denison assistant Todd Peterman.

Bonham at Van Alstyne

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Bonham 1-0; Van Alstyne 1-0

Last week: Bonham won 47-42 against Scurry-Rosser; Van Alstyne won 41-15 against Boyd

Series: Van Alstyne leads 14-6

Last season: Van Alstyne won 54-24

Players to watch: Bonham: QB Mason Rodriguez, DB Angel Esquivel; Van Alstyne: WR Dakota Howard, LB Foster Cataldie

Notable: Van Alstyne has scored at least 49 points against the Warriors in five of the last six meetings … The Panthers have won 10 straight in the series … Bonham has won its last two season-openers but has only one other victory in that span.

Pottsboro at Gunter

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1FM / www.pottsboroisd.org/livestream / www.guntertexas.com

Records: Pottsboro 0-1; Gunter 1-0

Last week: Pottsboro lost 56-41 against Community; Gunter won 43-7 against Sunnyvale

Series: Gunter leads 10-7

Last season: Pottsboro won 34-21

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Jake Kubik, LB Cole Bynum; Gunter: ATH Ethan Sloan, LB Kaden Rigsby

Notable: Gunter will be trying to hold its first two opponents to single digits for the first time since 2005 … The Cardinals’ wins the past two seasons are the only losses by the Tigers in their last 53 regular-season games … Pottsboro is looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2009, which was also the last time it dropped a season-opener.

Bells at Howe

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Bells 0-1; Howe 0-1

Last week: Bells lost 41-34 in overtime against Whitesboro; Howe lost 35-21 against Callisburg

Series: Howe leads 35-10-5

Last season: Bells won 47-24

Players to watch: Bells: RB Grady Waldrip, DB Stephen Hinds; Howe: QB Austin Haley, DL Will Fleming

Notable: Bells is looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the second time in three seasons … The Panthers have won three of the last four meetings … Howe is trying to avoid a second straight 0-2 start.

Callisburg at S&S

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: Callisburg 1-0; S&S 0-1

Last week: Callisburg won 35-21 against Howe; S&S lost 64-28 against Paris Chisum

Series: Callisburg leads 22-12-2

Last season: S&S won 14-0

Players to watch: Callisburg: RB Carl Moore, LB Colton Simpson; S&S: QB Kota Richardson, LB Josh Pittner

Notable: The 64 points S&S allowed last week is the most by the program since 2003 … The Rams are trying to avoid an 0-2 start for the third time in four years … Callisburg has won as many games in its last 12 contests (6) as it did during the entirety of the 2016-19 seasons.

Whitesboro at Aubrey

Where: Chaparral Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 1-0; Aubrey 1-0

Last week: Whitesboro won 41-34 in overtime against Bells; Aubrey won 55-7 against Burkburnett

Series: Whitesboro leads 10-5

Last season: Aubrey won 26-3

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Greyson Ledbetter, DL Paul Velten; Aubrey: Braylon Colgrove, DT Jake Palladino

Notable: After last week’s victory, Whitesboro has won its last five overtime games … The Bearcats go for their first 2-0 start since 2018 … Aubrey had a 41-0 lead at half-time in last week’s victory over Burkburnett.

Whitewright at Honey Grove

Where: Warrior Field

Records: Whitewright 1-0; Honey Grove 0-1

Last week: Whitewright won 49-0 against Clarksville; Honey Grove lost 35-0 against Tenaha

Series: Whitewright leads 27-21-1

Last season: Whitewright won 36-14

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Xy’rion Daniels, DL Shane Davis; Honey Grove: RB Anthanie Whitman, LB Antonio Vega

Notable: Whitewright is going for consecutive shutouts to open a season for the first time since 1969 … The Tigers are trying for their first 2-0 start since 2015 … Honey Grove managed just 91 total yards in the loss to Tenaha.

Tioga at Electra

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Tioga 0-1; Electra 1-0

Last week: Tioga lost 28-21 against Petrolia; Electra won 12-7 against Memphis

Series: Electra leads 1-0

Last season: Electra won 49-18

Players to watch: Tioga: RB Chase Evans, LB Alex Catarino; Electra: ATH Austin Callis, DL Cutter Schenk

Notable: The 21 points scored last week was more than the Bulldogs had in all but one game last season … Tioga is trying to avoid a second straight 0-2 start … Electra would match its win total from last season with a victory.

Collinsville at Cooper

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Collinsville 0-1; Cooper 1-0

Last week: Collinsville lost 29-21 against Blue Ridge; Cooper won 25-23 against Grand Saline

Series: Collinsville leads 1-0

Last season: Collinsville won 40-33

Players to watch: Collinsville: RB Garrett Trevino, DB Reed Patterson; Cooper: RB Matthew Langley, LB Landon Houchins

Notable: The Pirates are trying to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2015 … Five of Collinsville’s last seven losses dating back to 2019 have been by a single possession … Cooper did not have any passing yards in its opening victory.

Ovilla Christian at Texoma Christian

Where: TCS Field

Records: Ovilla Christian 0-1; Texoma Christian 0-1

Last week: Ovilla Christian lost 54-30 against Fort Worth THESA; Texoma Christian lost 50-18 against Irving Highlands

Series: Texoma Christian leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2018 (Texoma Christian won 18-0)

Players to watch: Ovilla Christian: TE Michael Langford, DL Luke Zebreski; Texoma Christian: WR Jackson Purkey, LB Jonah Barker

Notable: TCS is trying to avoid a second straight 0-2 start … The last meeting was also the last time the Eagles shut out an opponent … Ovilla Christian allowed 301 yards rushing to Fort Worth THESA last week.