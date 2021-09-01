Van Alstyne tops Bells with a sweep

BELLS — Two new head coaches who took over playoff teams have spent the first month of this season putting things into place to make sure their respective programs continue their recent runs of success.

With only three matches left before district play begins, both Van Alstyne and Bells were trying to fine-tune their plans but also still working on some adjustments as the most important portion of the season arrives late next week.

For Van Alstyne, injuries haven’t allowed the full compliment of Lady Panthers to fill out the expected rotation.

“Just getting healthy will help with new rotations. There’s been some sickness and injury that have changed things,” said VA head coach Kelly Hutchinson, who was an assistant at Midlothian. “I think we’ll definitely use that time. I think there’s a couple times we’ll be switching things up if we have to use the new lineups more.”

For Bells, a young roster with four freshmen is trying to find some consistency.

“They’ve come out and worked hard,” said BHS head coach Catie Beall, who is leading her alma mater. “If they continue that and play together, they’ll be as successful as they want to be.”

A late push in the opening game provided an escape and Van Alstyne took that momentum and went on to defeat Bells, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17, in non-district action.

“I told them to use this moment going into the next two sets,” Hutchinson said. “Their goal was to keep them under 15. They didn’t do that but they came close. They have the ability and they’re good. It’s getting all that together.”

Van Alstyne (17-7) will host Farmersville on Friday afternoon.

Bailee Dorris had four kills while Emery Howard and Katie Spears chipped in three kills, Blair Baker totaled eight assists and four digs and Bailey Floyd handed out five assists for Bells (10-9), which hosts S&S on Friday afternoon.

“I think everything’s going to fall into place,” Beall said. “They work well together and for each other.”

Van Alstyne set the tone with its comeback in Game 1. After quickly falling behind 5-2 to open the match and then down 8-4, VA chipped away at the deficit. Six times the margin was down to a point, starting at 8-7 and then at 13-12, but Bells always stayed in front.

Brooke Blodgett landed a kill during a 4-0 spurt which gave the home team some breathing room at 17-12 before Jadyn Crawford and Riley Ross responded with kills.

Three straight points pulled VA within 19-17 but then Dorris and Floyd came through at the net and it looked like Bells would find a way to hang on and claim the opening frame.

A service error put Bells up 22-18 before Van Alstyne put together a 7-0 run to steal the game.

Ross started it with a kill, Samantha Moore overpowered a block to give VA its first lead at 23-22 and a pair of Bells errors allowed Van Alstyne to hold the early upper hand.

Game 2 saw VA jump out to the quick lead but Bells answered and the score was tied five times, the last at eight, before Van Alstyne took the lead for good.

There was no big run to turn things in the visitors’ favor; they just steadily widened the gap that got to six at 17-11 and Bells never managed to make it smaller than five, which happened twice but then immediately gave the point right back on service errors and staked VA to a 2-0 advantage.

“That’s something I harp on — once we get that gap, keep it,” Hutchinson said.

Bells notched the first point of the third game before Moore dominated during an 8-0 run with some help from Maci Densmore to establish the large lead.

Dorris, Spears and Floyd tried to get Bells in a position to potentially extend the match but couldn’t manage better than a five-point deficit twice, the last coming at 21-15, and Van Alstyne closed out the sweep.