Former Denison, Grayson coach Simpson receives Arkansas honor

Herald Democrat

Dr. Sid Simpson, a former Denison High School basketball coach and the founding developer of the Grayson County College athletic program, has been inducted into the Arkansas Activities Association Hall of Fame.

Simpson was selected for his work at the high school and college level as an athletic director and administrator.

Dr. Simpson was the basketball coach and an assistant football coach at Denison from 1956-59 before becoming an assistant coach at McMurry College, now McMurry University, in Abilene, where he also was the Dean of Men for two years.

He returned to Grayson when the college recruited him to be its first athletic director and head basketball coach. Dr. Simpson stayed at Grayson until 1970 to get his doctorate at North Texas State, now the University of North Texas, and after doing so was hired to be the first head basketball coach and athletic director at Western Texas College in Snyder.

Dr. Simpson and his wife, Hattie, who taught third grade at Hyde Park Elementary, moved to Arkansas in 1977 to care for her parents and in the ensuing decades he was, among other positions, the Commissioner of the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference, athletic director at The University of Central Arkansas, which was his alma mater, and the assistant superintendent and athletic director for the Pine Bluff School District for the final 14 years before his retirement.

Dr. Simpson, 94, resides in Springdale, Ark., with his daughter, Margie, and her husband, David Bordovsky. Margie attended Hyde Park while his son, Mike, attended Denison High School.