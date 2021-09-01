Herald Democrat

AC volleyball kicks off its season with a pair of sweeps

The Austin College volleyball team rolled to a pair of 3-0 victories over visiting Paul Quinn College and Dallas Christian College to start the 2021 season at Hughey Gymnasium.

The 'Roos started with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 victory over Paul Quinn. Victoria Smith finished with 13 kills and a .458 hitting percentage, Olivia Linton chipped in seven kills, Brooklyn Talley had 23 assists, Mari Prazak collected 15 digs and Riley Abernethy added five kills, three digs, and two aces.

Abernethy led Austin College with 10 kills and added seven digs in a 25-10, 25-23, 25-15 victory against Dallas Christian. Smith had six kills while Cheyenne Dantonio, Brianna Barch, and TJ Folse each added five kills, Talley finished with 21 assists, Brianne Tseng handed out 10 assists and Prazak collected 18 digs.

Austin College hosts Rhodes and McMurry for a double-header starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and then hosts Sul Ross State and Hardin-Simmons for a double-header beginning at noon on Saturday.