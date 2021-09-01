Austin College football postpones Saturday's game against Hendrix

Austin College postpones Saturday's football game against Hendrix

The Austin College athletic department announced that the football game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jerry Apple Stadium against Hendrix College has been postponed.

A reason for the change to what would have been the Roos' season-opener was not given.

Both teams are looking for a date later in the season to make up the game.

Austin College is now scheduled to begin its year by opening American Southwest Conference play at Texas Lutheran at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11.