Austin College football postpones Saturday's game against Hendrix
Jason Della Rosa
Herald Democrat
Austin College postpones Saturday's football game against Hendrix
The Austin College athletic department announced that the football game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jerry Apple Stadium against Hendrix College has been postponed.
A reason for the change to what would have been the Roos' season-opener was not given.
Both teams are looking for a date later in the season to make up the game.
Austin College is now scheduled to begin its year by opening American Southwest Conference play at Texas Lutheran at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11.