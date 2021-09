Herald Democrat

Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Ledbetter helped the Bearcats open the season with a wild win as he ran 18 times for 133 yards and four touchdowns. The last TD proved to be the game-winner in overtime as Whitesboro outlasted Bells for a 41-34 victory and a win over the Panthers for the first time since 1969.