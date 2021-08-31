Volleyball Roundup — Gunter knocks off 4A No. 1 Celina

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Hanna Rubis had 11 kills and three blocks as the Lady Tigers took down the top-ranked team in Class 4A by handing Celina its first loss of the season, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23, in non-district action.

Celina had won its first 22 matches to climb to the top of the Texas Girls Coaches Association 4A poll.

Rayanna Mauldin added seven kills and 14 digs, Aubrey Walton put down seven kills, Abby Elmore chipped in six kills and Briley Singleton collected 22 digs for Gunter (14-5), which will travel to Melissa on Friday afternoon.

S&S 3, Gainesville 0

In Gainesville, Marlee Howard had 10 kills as the Lady Rams came away with a sweep, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14, against Gainesville in non-district action.

Harlee Wooten added nine kills, Paige Turner chipped in seven kills and Kendal Fellegy finished with six kills and seven aces for S&S (15-4), which travels to Bells on Friday afternoon.

Pottsboro 3, Nocona 2

In Pottsboro, Ciara Redden had 23 kills as the Lady Cardinals pulled out a 25-21, 25-10, 21-25, 23-25, 15-3 victory against Nocona in non-district action.

Taylor Hayes totaled 14 kills, seven digs and four blocks, Palyn Reid handed out 28 assists to go with 10 digs and four kills, SG Lipscomb chipped in three kills, Autumn Graley collected 21 digs and Paige Tuttle added seven digs for Pottsboro (16-5), which travels to Trenton on Friday afternoon.

Whitesboro 3, Dodd City 2

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 23 kills, 12 assists, eight digs and seven aces as the Lady Bearcats outlasted Dodd City, 20-25, 23-25, 25-6, 25-12, 15-13, in non-district play.

Addisen McBride put down eight kills, Jenna King and Olivia Scoggins chipped in five kills each, Maddy Cole handed out 25 assists and Abby Robinson collected 18 digs for Whitesboro (10-12), which travels to Alvord on Friday afternoon.

Tom Bean 3, Valley View 0

In Valley View, Raylynn Adams totaled 21 assists, six digs, four kills and three aces as Tom Bean swept Valley View, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15, in non-district action.

Hannah Kelly had six kills and nine digs, Laramie Worley added six kills, five digs and four aces, Emma Lowing put down six kills, Delaney Hemming chipped in five aces and Taylor Brown collected 10 digs for Tom Bean (16-4), which plays at Whitewright on Friday afternoon.

Pilot Point 3, Whitewright 0

In Pilot Point, Rylie Godbey had eight kills, four digs and three aces for Whitewright during a 25-24, 25-19, 25-18, loss against Pilot Point in non-district action.

Katy Long added six kills and eight digs for Whitewright (8-9), which hosts Tom Bean on Friday afternoon.

Blue Ridge 3, Sherman 0

In Blue Ridge, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-14, 25-9, 25-22 loss against Blue Ridge in non-district action.

Sherman will host Denton Braswell on Friday afternoon.

Denton Braswell 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-13 25-15, 25-11 loss against Denton Braswell in non-district action.

Denison (6-17) will host Gainesville and Sam Rayburn on Saturday morning.

Leonard 3, Tioga 0

In Leonard, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-15, 25-16, 25-10 loss against Leonard during non-district action.

Tioga will host Poolville on Friday afternoon.