Whitewright earns its first shutout since 2014

Carrie Johnson

For the Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — The match-up of Tigers between Whitewright and Clarksville started off with quite the spectacle: after jumping out of a helicopter, several parachuters landed on the field to deliver both the American flag and the game ball.

But only one team would be able to match that kind of performance after kickoff as Whitewright dominated on both sides of the ball for a 49-0 victory in the season-opener.

“Defense played well. Offense was effective moving the ball and finishing drives. Always love to start the season with a win as it adds confidence moving forward,” Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins said.

Whitewright senior quarterback Kayden Carraway completed 8-of-14 passes for 109 yards and four touchdowns to go with 11 carries for 116 yards, Xy-rion Daniels had five catches for 62 yards and three TDs to go with 67 yards on seven carries and Colby Jones finished with 11 carries for 59 yards and two scores for Whitewright.

Clarksville got the ball first but it was about to be a long night for the visitors, who finished with a pair of turnovers.

After forcing a punt, Whitewright went to work. After a fourth-down conversion and a 15-yard gain from Jones, a nine-yard RPO from Carraway to Daniels put Whitewright with 6:24 left in the first.

Naquavus Caesar tried to lead Clarksville response, including a 22-yard run on the ensuing possession, but another punt followed that drive.

Even though the kick pinned Whitewright at its one, the Tigers went the length of the field, capping the 99-yard march as Maverick Sartain caught a 33-yard TD pass from Carraway late in the first quarter.

Clarksville fumbled on the kickoff and Whitewright cashed in the short field as Jones scored from three yards out and Sartain hauled in the two-point conversion for a 21-0 advantage with 54 seconds remaining in the frame.

Whitewright continued to add to its lead as Daniels made it 28-0 on a 16-yard TD reception with 8:57 to go in the first half.

Clarksville continued to struggle, leading to another punt, and Jones gave Whitewright a 35-0 lead with 4:40 until the break.

Carraway came up with an interception and Clarksville was still searching for points at the half.

The gap continued to widen in the third quarter as Whitewright converted on a pair of third downs — the first a 38-yard scramble from Carraway and then Daniels had his third touchdown of the game on a 15-yard catch in the middle of the quarter.

Clayton Warford capped the scoring on a three-yard keeper with 7:31 remaining in the game and the only question was if Whitewright could finish off its first shutout since opening the 2014 season with one.

