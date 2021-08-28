Whitesboro takes down Bells in overtime

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

BELLS — Regulation was not enough to settle the season-opener between the Whitesboro Bearcats and the Bells Panthers

Both teams came up with big plays, had the lead in the fourth quarter but in the end Whitesboro was able to force overtime and that's where the Bearcats earned a 41-34 victory.

Whitesboro won the toss and went on offense first in the extra period. They jumped in front on Greyson Ledbetter's two-yard TD run and put pressure on Bells to match them with a touchdown to extend the contest.

The Panthers were unable to respond with one and suffered their first loss in a season-opener since 2014.

Ledbetter finished with 18 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns while Mac Harper was 13-of-22 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and also ran 20 times for 79 yards and Jake Hermes had 109 yards and a TD on three catches for Whitesboro, which plays at Aubrey on Friday.

Bo Baker had 209 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, Grady Waldrip finished with 27 carries for 117 yards and two TDs and Brock Baker had 18 carries for 84 yards and a TD pass for Bells, which looks to bounce back at Howe on Friday.

As the fourth quarter started, the Panthers took the lead for the first time as Blake Rolen scored from the one. The two-point conversion failed so Bells had to settle for a 26-21 lead.

Then Ledbetter had a 46-yard TD run with 7:35 left that put Whitesboro in front, 27-26, after a failed two-point conversion.

That slim advantage wouldn't be safe as just minutes later the Panthers regained the lead on Bo Baker's 14-yard TD run and Waldrip ran in the conversion for a 34-27 margin.

Whitesboro was able to tie the score at 34 on the ensuing possession as Jake Hermes hauled in a 74-yard TD pass from Harper with 4:27 left that forced the overtime.

Bells took possession to open the game but Whitesboro took over on downs.

Ledbetter finished off the ensuing drive and Harper ran in the conversion with 7:42 left in the first quarter.

Bells responded with a 54-yard scoring drive where Brock Baker hit Kaden Pyle on a half-back pass for the 26-yard TD but the Panthers were down 8-6 after the failed PAT.

Whitesboro was up 15-6 when Ledbetter raced to the end zone from 40 yards out in with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.

Waldrip followed with a two-yard run that accounted for all of Bells' scoring in the second quarter while Harper found Smith in the end zone on a 21-yard pass to give the Bearcats the 21-12 lead heading into the locker room.

Turnovers in the third quarter quarter kept scoring to a minimum — Whitesboro got the ball back after a punt by recovering a fumble but then Bells took over after an interception and cashed that in with a Waldrip two-yard touchdown run and he also carried in the conversion to make it a one-point margin heading to the fourth.

Non-district

Whitesboro 41

Bells 34