Week 1 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA

Wylie East 0-0 1-0 19 14

W. Mesquite 0-0 1-0 34 17

Longview 0-0 0-0 0 0

M. North 0-0 0-0 0 0

Sherman 0-0 0-1 13 37

H. Park 0-0 0-1 21 45

Tyler 0-0 0-1 10 24

Thursday, Aug. 26

Wylie East 19, Mount Pleasant 14

Southland Carroll 45, Highland Park 21

Friday, Aug, 27

Denison 37, Sherman 13

Texas High 24, Tyler 10

West Mesquite 34, Waco 17

Saturday, Aug. 28

Longview vs. Denton Ryan at The Star, 2 p.m.

West Moore (Okla.) at McKinney North, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Sherman at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Justin Northwest at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

Irving Nimitz at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

Mesquite Poteet at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Horn at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA

Denison 0-0 1-0 37 13

Lovejoy 0-0 1-0 44 14

Frisco 0-0 1-0 54 24

Princeton 0-0 1-0 21 20

F. Liberty 0-0 1-0 50 49

F. Leb. Trail 0-0 1-0 20 14

F. Memorial 0-0 1-0 23 14

Lake Dallas 0-0 1-0 34 28

P. Rock Hill 0-0 0-1 28 34

Thursday, August 26

Princeton 21, Irving Nimitz 20

Frisco Liberty 50, Frisco Reedy 49

Friday, August 27

Denison 37, Sherman 13

Frisco Lebanon Trail 20, Richardson Berkner 14

Frisco 54, Sulphur Springs 24

Frisco Memorial 23, Justin Northwest 14

Lake Dallas 34, Denton 28

Burleson Centennial 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Lovejoy 44, Bryan 14

Thursday, Sept. 2

Dallas Samuell at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

Princeton at South Garland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Fort Worth Brewer at Denison, 7 p.m.

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Corsicana, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Reedy at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.

Greenville at Frisco Liberty (Toyota Stadium, 7 p.m.

Frisco Centennial at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Melissa at Frisco Memorial (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Sulphur Springs at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA

V. Alstyne 0-0 1-0 41 15

Aubrey 0-0 1-0 55 7

Celina 0-0 1-0 34 13

Sanger 0-0 1-0 56 7

Krum 0-0 1-0 42 0

Thursday, Aug. 26

Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7

Friday, Aug. 27

Van Alstyne 41, Boyd 15

Sanger 56, Benbrook 7

Krum 42, Paris North Lamar 0

Celina 34, Melissa 13

Friday, Sept. 3

Bonham at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Lake Worth, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Paris at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

Whitesboro at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA

Whitesboro 0-0 1-0 41 34

Brock 0-0 1-0 31 3

Pilot Point 0-0 1-0 30 28

Paradise 0-0 1-0 37 13

Bowie 0-0 1-0 72 7

Ponder 0-0 1-0 47 26

Peaster 0-0 1-0 55 0

Boyd 0-0 0-1 15 41

Friday, Aug. 27

Whitesboro 41, Bells 34, OT

Bridgeport at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Peaster 55, Munday 0

Pilot Point 30, Plainview (Okla.) 28

Brock 31, Bushland 3

Van Alstyne 41, Boyd 15

Ponder 47, Valley View 26

Bowie 72, Nocona 7

Friday, Sept. 3

Whitesboro at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Nocona, 7:30 p.m.

Alvord at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

FW All Saints at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Brock at Community, 7:30 p.m.

Boyd at Jacksboro, 7:30 p.m.

City View at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Bowie at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA

Winnsboro 0-0 1-0 39 23

Mt. Vernon 0-0 1-0 63 18

Bonham 0-0 1-0 47 42

Pottsboro 0-0 0-1 41 56

Howe 0-0 0-1 21 35

Mineola 0-0 0-1 21 24

Rains 0-0 0-1 36 49

Commerce 0-0 0-1 21 26

Friday, Aug. 27

Callisburg 35, Howe 21

Community 56, Pottsboro 41

Canton 24, Mineola 21

Edgewood 26, Commerce 21

Farmersville 49, Emory Rains 36

Winnsboro 39, Paul Pewitt 23

Mount Vernon 63, Hooks 18

Bonham 47, Scurry-Rosser 42

Friday, Sept. 3

Bells at Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Gunter, 7;30 p.m.

Wills Point at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Hooks at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Bonham at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA

Gunter 0-0 1-0 43 7

Whitewright 0-0 1-0 49 0

Leonard 0-0 1-0 43 7

Blue Ridge 0-0 1-0 29 21

Bells 0-0 0-1 34 41

S&S 0-0 0-1 28 64

Lone Oak 0-0 0-1 21 28

Friday, Aug. 27

Paris Chisum 64, S&S 28

Whitewright 49, Clarksville 0

Gunter 43, Sunnyvale 7

Whitesboro 41, Bells 34, OT

Winona 28, Lone Oak 21

Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21

Leonard 43, Wolfe City 7

Friday, Sept. 3

Callisburg at S&S, 7:30 p.m.

Whitewright at Honey Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.

Bells at Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Eustace at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Quinlan Ford at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA

Lindsay 0-0 1-0 71 12

Alvord 0-0 1-0 57 34

Tom Bean 0-0 0-0 0 0

Collinsville 0-0 0-1 21 29

Trenton 0-0 0-1 14 38

Tioga 0-0 0-1 21 28

Friday, Aug. 27

Petrolia 28, Tioga 21

Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21

Alvord 57, Dallas Gateway 34

Detroit 38, Trenton 14

Lindsay 71, Era 12

Saturday, Aug. 28

Tom Bean vs. Morton in Seymour, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Tioga at Electra, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Tom Bean at Prairiland, 7:30 p.m.

Alvord at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Trenton at Maud, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Muenster, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

Dist Year PF PA

A. Christian 0-0 1-0 32 30

I. Faustina 0-0 1-0 45 0

C. Classical 0-0 0-0 0 0

D. Fairhill 0-0 0-1 0 50

PCA North 0-0 0-1 66 86

TCS 0-0 0-1 18 50

Friday, Aug. 27

Irving Highlands 50, Texoma Christian 18

Community Christian Academy 86, Preston Christian Academy North 66

Azle Christian 32, Temple Holy Trinity 30

CHANT 50, Dallas Fairhill 0

Irving Faustina 45, Dallas Academy 0

Saturday, Aug. 28

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Keene, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Irving Faustina vs. Mullin at Three Way, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Ovilla Christian at Texoma Christian, 7 p.m.

*Prestonwood Christian Academy North at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Azle Christian, 7 p.m.

Dallas Academy at Dallas Fairhill, 6 p.m.