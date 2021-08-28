Volleyball Roundup — Whitesboro closes tourney play with two wins

Herald Democrat

CALLISBURG — Jenna King had seven kills and six digs as Whitesboro closed out the Bonham Tournament, which was held at Callisburg, with a 25-11, 25-18 victory against Gainesville.

Libby Langford added six kills and five digs, Addisen McBride chipped in five kills, Maddy Cole handed out 10 assists, Isabel Gabbert finished with eight assists and Abby Robinson collected eight digs for Whitesboro (9-12), which hosts Dodd City on Tuesday.

The Lady Bearcats also had a 25-21, 26-24 victory over Sam Rayburn. Langford had 13 kills and nine digs, McBride chipped in three kills, Cole handed out 16 assists, Robinson collected nine digs and King totaled six digs.

Pottsboro 2, Sherman 0

In Callisburg, Jordyn Hampton had seven kills and six assists as Pottsboro closed out the Bonham Tournament with a 25-22, 25-14 win over Sherman.

Palyn Reid totaled six kills, five assists and two aces, Ciara Redden put down five kills, Taylor Hayes chipped in four kills and Autumn Graley, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, collected three digs.

The Lady Cardinals also had a 25-15, 25-13 victory over Tioga. Reid handed out 10 assists to go with a pair of aces, Hayes and Redden each put down eight kills, Hampton totaled eight kills and six assists and Graley finished with five digs and three aces.

Hayes, Ava Sims and Redden had three kills each in a 15-25, 19-25 loss to Sanger.

Pottsboro (15-5) will host Nocona on Tuesday night.

.

Third-Place Match

Callisburg 2, Tom Bean 0

In Callisburg, Laramie Worley had seven kills and three digs for Tom Bean but Callisburg defeated the Lady Tomcats, 25-14, 25-13, for third place at the Bonham Tournament.

Raylynn Adams totaled 10 assists and four digs and Delaney Hemming collected six digs for Tom Bean (15-4), which travels to Valley View on Tuesday.

The Lady Tomcats had a 25-23, 25-21 loss to Graham in the semifinals. Emma Lowing put down eight kills, Worley chipped in seven kills, Adams finished with 20 assists, eight digs and four kills and Hannah Kelly totaled eight kills and five digs.

Tom Bean started bracket play with a 25-15, 25-11 over Collinsville. Kelly put down nine kills, Lowing added six kills, Worley and Kailey Vick chipped in five kills apiece and Adams had 19 assists, six digs and three aces.

In non-district action, the Lady Tomcats earned a 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 win against Detroit. Lowing had 10 kills, Worley added nine kills, Jessie Ball chipped in seven kills, Kelly contributed six kills and six digs, Vick landed five kills and Adams totaled 30 assists, four kills, four digs and three aces.

Argyle Tournament

Silver Bracket

Third-Place Match

Pilot Point 2, Van Alstyne 1

In Argyle, the Lady Panthers finished fourth in the Silver Bracket of the Argyle Tournament with a 2519, 21-25, 13-25 loss against Pilot Point.

Van Alstyne had lost to Denton Ryan, 13-25, 25-18, 21-25, in the semifinals after the Lady Panthers opened bracket play with a 25-21, 28-26 win over Lake Dallas.

In pool play, Van Alstyne had a 25-11, 25-14 victory over Lake Dallas’ junior varsity, a 23-25, 30-28, 25-19 win over Cleburne and a 25-10, 25-15 loss to Wichita Falls Rider.

Van Alstyne (16-7) travels to Bells on Tuesday night.

Non-district

S&S 3, Trenton 0

In Sadler, Marlee Howard put down nine kills as the Lady Rams had a 25-17, 25-17, 25-9 victory against Trenton in non-district action.

Kendal Fellegy had seven kills and Cheyenne Carr finished with six aces for S&S, which plays at Gainesville on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point 3, Bells 1

In Bells, Emery Howard and Katie Spears each finished with eight kills for the Lady Panthers but Pilot Point earned a 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13 victory in non-district action.

Bailee Dorris chipped in seven kills, Hannah Bondarenko collected six digs and Blair Baker and Bailey Floyd each handed out 11 assists for Bells (10-8), which hosts Van Alstyne on Tuesday.