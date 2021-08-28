On Cloud Nine: Jackets extend rivalry winning streak over Bearcats

It had been 179 days since Brent Whitson was hired by Denison. He had plenty of time to see what was in the Jackets’ possession — and what they hoped to retain for another year — but instead his only view of the Ax was through pictures.

It had been 1,090 days since Jadarian Price started his high school career. He burst onto the scene like he bursts through the offensive line, ready to make sure that Denison’s rivalry winning streak would stay intact.

Whitson got his up-close view of the coveted trophy while Price had another big game against Sherman as Denison captured the 123rd Battle of the Ax, 37-13, in the season-opener at Bearcat Stadium.

“It wasn’t around and I didn’t make a point to go find it. The start of August I thought, let’s make it neat and have it be the first time,” Whitson said. “It’s bigger than I thought but it was lighter than I thought.

“The truth is that it’s never going to be about me. It will always be about the kids and the community.”

Denison pushed its winning streak against Sherman to nine games, extending its longest stretch of success over the Bearcats, and the last four have all had a common theme. Price has served as a catalyst, running for at least 100 yards in each and this time came up with a career-best 259 yards on 22 carries and his lone touchdown was a back-breaking 69-yarder right before half-time.

It was the 14th-most yards by a DHS runner in school history and the third-best against Sherman, behind Tre’ Lyday’s 304 yards in 2016 and 295 by D.J. Jones in 2008.

Caleb Heavner completed 13-of-17 passes for 180 yards with touchdowns to Trey Rhodes and Keegan Pruitt while Jack Aleman added seven carries for 79 yards and two TDs, Dylan DeHorney finished with eight catches for 75 yards and the Jackets forced three turnovers.

The Bearcats were also breaking in a new coach — the first time since 1945, when it was Sherman’s Finis Vaughn against Denison’s Arnold Johnson, that the rivalry was under different leadership on both sides — and Cory Cain saw a group that had chances into the third quarter to claim the Ax for the first time since 2012 before the Jackets pulled away.

“Our kids fought and fought and fought,” Cain said. “We came out after half and got some stops. They keep grinding and getting better and we’ll be better for it.”

Down by three touchdowns heading into the third quarter, Sherman forced a pair of three-and-outs around a 12-play drive that Caleb Thompson capped with a two-yard TD plunge for a 27-13 deficit in the middle of the frame. The Bearcats had a opportunity to get within a score the next time they had the ball but the drive stalled at the Denison 45.

What followed was a Denison possession which lasted nearly eight minutes but almost came away empty before a 24-yard catch-and-run from DeHorney on third-and-32 allowed Logan Voight the chance to make it a three-possession game — which he did on a 32-yard field goal with 4:59 left.

Two snaps later Jalik Lewis came up with an interception near midfield and Aleman provided the final margin on a 60-yard run with 1:40 remaining that pushed Denison to 512 total yards, 332 of that on the ground.

The Denison defense did what a group with nine senior starters, four of them doing so since they were sophomores, was expected.

Sherman had 246 yards and 117 came on the two TD drives. Phoenix Grant was 13-of-26 for 152 yards with a TD and two INTs. The Bearcats managed only 94 yards on 32 carries and 31 of that was on a Grant keeper as he led the team with 52 yards on 11 carries.

Kenyon Kelly came up with an interception and a fumble recovery to go with Lewis’ turnover.

“When you play a good football team, you can’t make mistakes,” Cain said. “I thought we did well. There’s all kinds of things we can improve on. Not just one player or position group. Just those little bitty mistakes, they end up being huge.”

Denison broke the game open in the final two minutes of the half.

The Bearcats were looking to tie the score at 14 after Logan Williams recovered a fumble forced by Anthony Gionfriddo on a Heavner scramble near midfield with five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

But the Jackets got the ball back three plays later when Kelly recovered a fumble that Dakota Buttrill knocked loose following Aries Jones’ catch at the Denison 43.

Aleman capped the ensuing seven-play drive with a three-yard TD run through the left side with 1:40 on the clock. Denison went for two and failed.

Kelly came up with his second turnover in three plays as he ran under a long pass for an interception with 1:15 showing.

On the second play from scrimmage, Price started left and cut back to finish off a 69-yard TD run and a 27-7 Denison advantage with just 20 seconds to spare.

Price had 14 carries for 205 yards and the score at the break. It was his 40th overall career TD and pushed him past 3,500 rushing yards in his career.

“J.D. Price took over; simple as that,” Whitson said.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter after the Bearcats punted on their opening possession. The Jackets were pushed back to their eight following a penalty and it eventually took a broken play to get Denison on the board.

Facing third-and-17, Heavner bobbled the snap and headed left before finding Rhodes downfield for a 65-yard TD less than five minutes into the game.

The Bearcats needed only six plays to respond. Zavery Miller had a 27-yard catch-and-run that helped set up a diving grab from Vontrelle Sanders in the left side of the end zone to knot the score with 5:39 on the clock.

“When they scored, it gave us even more energy. We had to pick it up because it’s going to be a ballgame,” Lewis said. “It's our time, our team. We didn’t have time to feel pressure.”

Denison took the lead for good on the ensuing possession. The 11-play drive covered 71 yards and Pruitt hauled in a pass along the seam, made a move to the inside and dove for the end zone and a 16-yard TD nine ticks into the second quarter.

The Bearcats nearly pulled within a score in the middle of the second on a play similar to Rhodes’ TD. Grant scrambled left after losing the handle on the snap and was trying to hit Sanders near the goal line for what would have been a 37-yard touchdown pass but De’Teaurean Johnson recovered in time and broke up the throw on an extremely close play.

123rd Battle of the Ax

Denison 37

Sherman 13