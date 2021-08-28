Football Roundup — Gunter, Van Alstyne open with blowout wins

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Hudson Graham completed 10-of-12 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns and ran 10 times for 81 yards and a score as Gunter started the season with a 43-7 victory against Sunnyvale.

Cole Lemons caught four passes for 90 yards and two TDs, Ivy Hellman added a pair of receptions for 58 yards and a score, Ethan Sloan totaled nine carries for 70 yards and a TD and three catches for 43 yards and Kaden Rigsby scored on the ground for Gunter, which hosts Pottsboro on Friday.

The Tigers finished with 602 yards, 406 of which came on the ground.

Rigdon Yates threw for 112 yards and a TD pass to Landry Laird and Joey Bruszer caught 10 passes for 71 yards for Sunnyvale.

Van Alstyne 41, Boyd 15

In Boyd, Gavin Montgomery completed 13-of-18 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 75 yards and two scores on 10 carries as the Panthers kicked off their season with a victory over Boyd.

Dakota Howard had a three catches for 46 yards and a TD and also returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score, Sam Wyatt chipped nine carries for 84 yards and touchdown, Jaden Mahan ran 16 times for 54 yards and Lucas Lindley caught five passes for 42 yards for Van Alstyne, which hosts Bonham on Friday.

Rendyn Lamance and Gavin Rosado each ran for touchdowns for Boyd, which trailed 34-9 after three quarters.

Callisburg 35, Howe 21

In Howe, Cooper Jones scored a pair of touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ season-opening loss to the Wildcats.

Jones had a two-yard TD run and then returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score while Kaleb McNutt added a four-yard touchdown catch from Austin Haley to give Howe a 21-14 lead in the the third quarter.

Carl Moore had a pair of TD runs, Colton Simpson scored on 68-yard catch and a 77-yard kickoff return and Colton Montgomery ran for a touchdown and had the TD pass fro Callisburg.

Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21

In Collinsville, Lance Stone had 21 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and threw for 116 yards during the Pirates’ season-opening loss against Blue Ridge.

Carter Scott had four catches for 51 yards and a TD, Garrett Trevino had five carries for 61 yards, a pair of receptions for 44 yards and a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdowns and Logan Jenkins threw a TD pass for Collinsville, which plays at Cooper on Friday.

Jonathan Garza caught nine passes for 216 yards and three touchdown passes and Casey Walls was 16-of-23 for 268 yards and three scores for Blue Ridge.

Petrolia 28, Tioga 21

In Petrolia, Chase Evans had 76 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries during Tioga's loss against the Pirates to open the season.

Johnny Dorpinghaus had three catches for 119 yards and a touchdown and 18 carries for 51 yards while Logan Westbrook ran 17 times for 67 yards and threw for 119 yards and a TD and Caiden Brennan had a fumble return for a score for Tioga, which plays at Electra on Friday.

Cooper Watson threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Cade Bowers, and Jordan DeMoss returned a fumble for a score for Petrolia.

Irving Highlands 50, Texoma Christian 18

In Irving, Hayden Turner ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and also threw for 80 yards and a score during Texoma Christian’s season-opening loss against Irving Highlands.

Jackson Purkey had a pair of catches for 18 yards and a touchdown, Christian Garcia chipped in three receptions for 32 yards and ran six times for 38 yards and Clay Whitson added 25 yards on five carries for Texoma Christian, which hosts Ovilla Christian on Friday.

Christian Reyes had 18 carries for 108 yards and four touchdowns and added a kickoff return for a score for Irving Highlands.