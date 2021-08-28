Cardinals lose a shootout with Community

Bryce Brakebill

For the Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — The Pottsboro Cardinals and Community Braves showed off some high-caliber offenses during a season-opener that saw Pottsboro come up short against Community, 56-41, at Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium.

Major McBride had 16 carries for 153 yards and three touchdown to pace the Cardinals while Jake Kubik caught five passes for 40 yards and a score, Jett Carroll ran for 82 yards an a TD on 14 carries and threw for 81 yards and a touchdown and Halen Flanagan ran for a score.

Quinton Hall led Community with 131 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries while Jonathan Norris had a 70-yard TD catch and also had nine carries for 83 yards and a TD. The Braves finished with 404 yards on 46 carries.

The Cardinals opened the scoring with a strong 79-yard drive that was capped off with a 16-yard run from McBride just minutes into the contest. Community roared back immediately with a 79-yard run by Hall on the ensuing first play from scrimmage.

Pottsboro answered with a 61-yard drive and Carroll connected with Kubik for a six-yard TD pass as the Cards regained the lead.

The back-and-forth continued when Community tied the game after a seven-yard run by Brandol Hernandez with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Pottsboro went back in front on a McBride four-yard run in the opening minutes of the second quarter but the Cardinals stalled on offense the rest of the half and the Braves took advantage.

Community proceeded to rip off three straight scoring drives that included a 70-yard touchdown pass from River Medlin to Norris before Hall had two touchdown runs — a 21-yarder to give the Braves the lead and then one of 26 yards with just 57 seconds remaining in the first half for a 34-21 advantage.

The Braves added to their lead early in the third quarter with a 62-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard run by Norris.

Pottsboro refused to go down with a fight and got within a possession.

It started with just over seven minutes left in the third on a 26-yard TD run from McBride and Carroll scored on an 11-yard run to pull the Cardinals within 41-35 with just under 11 minutes to go in the game.

Community put together two straight scoring drives to stretch out its lead. A two-yard touchdown run by Hall, a Hayden Tanner two-point conversion and a Jack Hutchinson 10-yard TD run provided a three-score advantage with 3:55 remaining.

Flanagan's two-yard run with just under two minutes left cut into the deficit but the Cardinals couldn't get any closer and lost their opener for the first time since 2009.

Non-district

Community 56

Pottsboro 41