2021 Football Preview — TCS is more comfortable in Year 2 of 6-man

Texoma Christian didn’t know exactly what to expect.

The Eagles had returned from a one-year hiatus and they were taking the field as a six-man outfit instead of the 11-man unit that ended the 2018 season.

All of this was coming under a new coach and only a handful of players who were part of the previous roster.

Throw in an altered practice and game schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic and anything was possible — including Texoma Christian making the playoffs despite finishing with a 1-6 record and a 1-2 mark in the TAPPS Division III District 2 standings.

“It was all totally new because we hadn’t seen it or done it live. Of course we were afraid we weren’t even going to have a season,” TCS head coach Matt Townsend said. “It was very up-and-down; We started gaining momentum and coming along — towards the end of the season we started understanding our strengths in six-man.”

A group that had no seniors will try to improve on its record while going for a fourth straight playoff appearance, even though depth may be an issue on the way to getting that done.

“Flexibility as far as personnel and conditioning are the two things that are most important,” said Townsend, who becomes the first head coach in the five years of the program to reach a second season. “We had to do a lot of experimentation last year but we came up with a formula we feel comfortable with.”

TCS showed some flashes of success as it based its offense out of the Obier veer option but the Eagles are tweaking that with more of a spread shotgun look this fall.

“We’re doing a lot of what we did but there’s some new things to it,” Townsend said. “The biggest thing is not being under center.”

Despite the losses there were three games the Eagles scored at least 46 points. And there can only be better continuity since a lot of pieces are back.

“Our veteran players, they’re coaching our four freshmen,” Townsend said. “They have confidence because it isn’t new for them now. That’s a good sign.”

One change will come at quarterback as junior Hayden Turner shifts over from running back after Kason Williams isn’t returning to the gridiron for his senior year, sticking to just basketball instead. Senior Clay Whitson will also get snaps at the QB spot.

“They’re both very fast. I’m going to use them both,” Townsend said. “It’s worked so far and we’re going to keep using it for what we’re trying to do offensively.”

Senior Jonah Barker, who spent a majority of last season at receiver, and either Whitson or Turner, when not at QB, will be in the backfield. Freshman Jadyn Jackson could also be in the mix.

As receiving options, sophomore Chase Whitson fits the mold of a wideout and freshman Caleb Barker and sophomore Jackson Purkey could also get snaps there while junior Devin Blankenship will rotate with Jackson at the tight end/H-back position.

Sophomore Chris Barnett looks to get the nod at center.

On defense, TCS has a 2-2-2 alignment.

“We’re training everyone to know every position like a 2-3 zone in basketball because it’s so wide open,” Townsend said. “Obviously the veterans, we’re going to lean on them but there’s some young players who we think can give the two-way starters some rest.”

Barnett and Blankenship will be the nose guards with Clay Whitson and freshman Seneca Ladd also options up front.

Turner and Jonah Barker are the linebackers with Jackson working in there are well.

The two defensive backs will come from a group that includes Chase Whitson, Purkey, Caleb Barker and freshman Bradyn Greene.

When it comes to special teams, the kicker will be Chase Whitson while the punting job is going to Clay Whitson.

The non-district portion of the schedule is almost entirely different from last fall as the Eagles will now take on Irving Highlands, Ovilla Christian, Denton Calvary, Lucas Christian and Greenville Christian before opening TAPPS D-III District 2 action. There are also two new teams — Azle Christian and Prestonwood Christian North — joining district holdovers Fort Worth Covenant Classical, Dallas Fairhill and Irving Faustina in the chase for playoff berths.