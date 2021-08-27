2021 Football Preview — New direction hopes Tom Bean is on right track

TOM BEAN — The field sits like an island, construction dominating that portion of the campus and the moat surrounding the green oasis will soon be a brand-new track.

The Tomcats find themselves on a different track heading into this season after coming up just short of a third straight playoff berth. Aaron Whitmire was elevated to head coach, there is barely a handful of returning starters and there will be three new opponents.

Tom Bean went 2-6 overall in a COVID-19 shortened schedule and 1-4 in District 5-2A (I) to finish fifth place and one game out of the postseason. The Tomcats came up short in their final game against Collinsville that would have forced a three-way tie with the Pirates and Trenton for third place.

Whitmire was then elevated in late April to replace Zach Wood, who stepped down after three seasons.

His knowledge of the program, from the varsity on down, was invaluable for a team replacing a dozen Tomcats, many who went both ways. There are just five total returning starters and getting the new pieces in place was a top priority.

“I’ve run the off-season program here the last three years, so that helped to know where the kids are at with their strength and speed,” Whitmire said. “There wasn’t really a big transition. The kids just went to work. It was easy to put them into spots. There’s been a few tweaks and twists and turns along the way.”

Whitmire has been an offensive coordinator at a couple of schools, including Bells and Lindsay, and his prior head coaching experience was one year as he guided Bells to a 6-5 record in 2010 and the program’s first playoff berth since 1997 and the team’s best record from 1998 to 2014.

His task at Tom Bean is somewhat similar. Even though the program had back-to-back playoff trips — the first consecutive trips since three straight in 2002-04 — the Tomcats haven’t had a winning season since 2008 or won a playoff game since 2004.

On offense, the most experience can be found in the trenches. Senior right tackle Angel Raygoza and juniors Dylan Chapman at center and Gerson Hernandez at guard — both three-year starters — welcome sophomore Damian Sanchez at left tackle and the left guard spot is down to one of three juniors: Leo Martinez, Ben Hoover or Luke Thompson.

“Our biggest group of returners right there,” Whitmire said. “We lost a ton. Our goal by district is we want to have our personnel set and our schemes locked in so that we’re polishing at that point.”

The Tomcats used two quarterbacks last season, starting with Ryan Weems and switching to Bryce Clark in the latter half of the schedule.

Going into this season there is a battle between sophomores Branson Ashlock and Gavin Hamilton.

“It’s a nickel’s difference between both of them,” Whitmire said. “I don’t like rotating. We will pick someone.”

The one who doesn’t end up behind center will be at receiver. That is the only other position with varsity experience as M.J. Ervin returns after missing the latter half of district with an injury.

There are several Tomcats making a push for the other two receiver jobs — seniors Justin Baque and Braden Tumlison, juniors Lucas Fitzgerald and Alex Sanchez and sophomore Morgan Ketchum, who transferred from Van Alstyne.

Senior Dustin Hickman has been named the starter at running back. Junior Larue Weems could also see carries and senior Gage Moore might get some snaps as well.

A defense which brings back only two starters is switching to a 3-4 alignment as it looks to rebound from a year where it allowed 429 yards per game — almost 300 of that on the ground — and every loss saw the opponent score at least 46 points.

“We gave up a ton of points,” Whitmire said. “If we’re going to have any chance in this district, we have to be better defensively.”

Chapman is the lone returner on the line while most of the linemen are in the mix for the other two spots. Sanchez and Martinez fit the nose tackle mold while junior Colten Green and sophomore C.J. Richter could earn nods to give a breather to those who might end up going both ways.

“We’re trying to use as few two-way starters as possible,” Whitmire said. “We might have as few as four, which is almost unheard of for a 2A program.”

Hickman is the other Tomcat back on defense and heads up a linebacking unit that will include Weems with him on the inside. Senior Chris Harmon and Moore are slated to be the outside linebackers with senior Aiden Jones, Ashlock, Thompson and Hamilton in backup roles.

In the secondary, Baque and Tumlison look to be the corner backs with Ervin and Sanchez at safety. Ketchum could also see snaps in the back end.

Raygoza will handle kicking duties while whomever earns the QB job will also be the punter.

Tom Bean’s non-district schedule is almost completely different — starting with the opener as it swapped out S&S to take on Morton in Seymour. The Cats will also face Como-Pickton and Quinlan Boles, the former as an addition to the extra bye week and the latter after last year’s meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 5-2A (I) race between the Tomcats, Lindsay, Alvord, Collinsville, Trenton and Tioga will likely come down to the final week once again, since the standings last year ended with fourth place being the same distance — two games — from sixth place as it was from second.